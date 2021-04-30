Higashichiba Country Club - West Course
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland/Woodland
Par 72
Length 6701 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|6701 yards
|73.1
|123
|Blue
|72
|6290 yards
|70.7
|121
|White
|72
|5933 yards
|69.2
|117
|Red (W)
|72
|5415 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Nishi
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 73.1/123
|513
|331
|357
|461
|195
|402
|219
|353
|560
|3391
|355
|562
|175
|378
|393
|519
|346
|209
|373
|3310
|6701
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|500
|309
|334
|433
|178
|377
|195
|330
|505
|3161
|338
|542
|156
|362
|375
|495
|320
|192
|349
|3129
|6290
|White M: 69.2/117
|484
|292
|311
|408
|158
|350
|173
|304
|480
|2960
|321
|520
|151
|342
|354
|471
|295
|175
|344
|2973
|5933
|Red W: 67.1/113
|434
|263
|291
|343
|144
|287
|158
|296
|435
|2651
|308
|459
|137
|325
|336
|446
|276
|159
|318
|2764
|5415
|Handicap
|9
|15
|3
|1
|13
|7
|11
|17
|5
|10
|4
|16
|14
|8
|2
|6
|12
|18
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1977
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies No
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex & others
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
