Higashichiba Country Club - West Course

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland/Woodland
Par 72
Length 6701 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 6701 yards 73.1 123
Blue 72 6290 yards 70.7 121
White 72 5933 yards 69.2 117
Red (W) 72 5415 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Nishi
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 73.1/123 513 331 357 461 195 402 219 353 560 3391 355 562 175 378 393 519 346 209 373 3310 6701
Blue M: 70.7/121 500 309 334 433 178 377 195 330 505 3161 338 542 156 362 375 495 320 192 349 3129 6290
White M: 69.2/117 484 292 311 408 158 350 173 304 480 2960 321 520 151 342 354 471 295 175 344 2973 5933
Red W: 67.1/113 434 263 291 343 144 287 158 296 435 2651 308 459 137 325 336 446 276 159 318 2764 5415
Handicap 9 15 3 1 13 7 11 17 5 10 4 16 14 8 2 6 12 18
Par 5 4 4 4 3 4 3 4 5 36 4 5 3 4 4 5 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1977

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies No
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex & others
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

