Higashichiba Country Club - East Course

0
Rating Snapshot
Rating Snapshot

Rating Index Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland/Woodland
Par 72
Length 7181 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 7181 yards 74.9 131
Blue 72 6707 yards 73.1 123
White 72 6210 yards 70.7 121
Red (W) 72 5315 yards 67.1 113
Scorecard
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 74.9/131 377 231 416 410 546 468 442 189 567 3646 406 395 533 411 437 508 223 429 193 3535 7181
Blue M: 73.1/123 358 164 400 380 521 446 414 166 537 3386 377 375 518 388 406 491 184 401 181 3321 6707
White M: 70.7/121 336 164 380 353 480 322 381 166 516 3098 377 375 504 373 387 466 160 305 165 3112 6210
Red W: 67.1/113 273 143 311 303 365 255 321 136 466 2573 356 359 429 338 333 403 130 251 143 2742 5315
Handicap 15 9 3 13 1 7 5 17 11 10 16 4 8 2 14 12 6 18
Par 4 3 4 4 5 4 4 3 5 36 4 4 5 4 4 5 3 4 3 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1977

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex & others
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Nearby Courses
Higashichiba CC - West: #6
Higashichiba Country Club - West Course
Togane, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Tokyo Classic GC: #2
Tokyo Classic Golf Club
Chiba, Chiba
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yamada GC: #3
Yamada Golf Club
Sammu, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Asakura GC
Asakura Golf Club
Sakura, Chiba
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Caledonian GC
Caledonian Golf Club
Yokoshibahikari, Chiba
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Manna CC - Camphor Tree: #8
Manna Country Club - Camphor Tree/Fist Course
Mobara, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Manna CC - Gary Player
Manna Country Club - Gary Player Course
Mobara, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Manna CC - Camphor Tree: #6
Manna Country Club - Azalea/Camphor Tree Course
Mobara, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Manna CC - Azalea: #9
Manna Country Club - Fist/Azalea Course
Mobara, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Moon Lake GC - Mobara: #8
Moon Lake Golf Club - Mobara Course
Mobara, Chiba
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Yotsukaido GC: #1
Yotsukaido Golf Club
Yotsukaido, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Tomisato GC: #7
Tomisato Golf Club
Sambu-gun, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review

