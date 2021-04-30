Higashichiba Country Club - East Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland/Woodland
Par 72
Length 7181 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|7181 yards
|74.9
|131
|Blue
|72
|6707 yards
|73.1
|123
|White
|72
|6210 yards
|70.7
|121
|Red (W)
|72
|5315 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Higashi
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 74.9/131
|377
|231
|416
|410
|546
|468
|442
|189
|567
|3646
|406
|395
|533
|411
|437
|508
|223
|429
|193
|3535
|7181
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|358
|164
|400
|380
|521
|446
|414
|166
|537
|3386
|377
|375
|518
|388
|406
|491
|184
|401
|181
|3321
|6707
|White M: 70.7/121
|336
|164
|380
|353
|480
|322
|381
|166
|516
|3098
|377
|375
|504
|373
|387
|466
|160
|305
|165
|3112
|6210
|Red W: 67.1/113
|273
|143
|311
|303
|365
|255
|321
|136
|466
|2573
|356
|359
|429
|338
|333
|403
|130
|251
|143
|2742
|5315
|Handicap
|15
|9
|3
|13
|1
|7
|5
|17
|11
|10
|16
|4
|8
|2
|14
|12
|6
|18
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|4
|4
|5
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|3
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1977
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex & others
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
