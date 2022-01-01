Shinchiba Country Club - Tachibana Course
About
Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 6220 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6220 yards
|Regul
|72
|5830 yards
Scorecard for Tachibana
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|482
|230
|333
|170
|397
|479
|303
|182
|505
|3081
|470
|160
|366
|412
|369
|175
|335
|358
|494
|3139
|6220
|Regular M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119
|438
|210
|311
|160
|377
|459
|290
|161
|475
|2881
|450
|143
|337
|398
|350
|158
|309
|327
|477
|2949
|5830
|Handicap
|15
|9
|17
|13
|1
|5
|11
|7
|3
|16
|18
|6
|2
|8
|10
|14
|4
|12
|Par
|5
|3
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|36
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1970
Greens Bent/Korai Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
