Cote de Vert Tokushima Golf Club

About

Holes 18
Type Resort/Public
Par 72
Length 7011 yards
Slope 131
Rating 73.7
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 7011 yards 73.7 131
Black 72 6597 yards 73.1 123
White 72 6330 yards 70.7 121
Yellow (W) 72 6070 yards 71.7 123
Red (W) 72 5320 yards 70.2 119
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Cote de Vert Tokushima Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 74.9/131 405 200 435 515 385 167 440 595 408 3550 400 422 523 153 364 528 425 235 411 3461 7011
Black M: 73.1/123 380 190 360 500 365 155 420 540 398 3308 369 412 508 150 350 505 405 220 370 3289 6597
White M: 70.7/121 360 180 350 480 355 150 405 525 385 3190 345 400 490 145 330 495 385 195 355 3140 6330
Yellow W: 71.7/123 345 160 345 475 340 140 390 510 375 3080 335 360 475 140 320 480 370 170 340 2990 6070
Red W: 70.2/119 320 150 320 415 305 115 340 450 300 2715 290 270 410 115 280 440 315 150 335 2605 5320
Handicap 5 11 9 13 7 15 1 3 17 16 14 10 18 8 12 2 4 6
Par 4 3 4 5 4 3 4 5 4 36 4 4 5 3 4 5 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1995
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Jcb, Amex
Fivesomes Allowed No

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

