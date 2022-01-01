Cote de Vert Tokushima Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Resort/Public
Par 72
Length 7011 yards
Slope 131
Rating 73.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|7011 yards
|73.7
|131
|Black
|72
|6597 yards
|73.1
|123
|White
|72
|6330 yards
|70.7
|121
|Yellow (W)
|72
|6070 yards
|71.7
|123
|Red (W)
|72
|5320 yards
|70.2
|119
Scorecard for Cote de Vert Tokushima Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 74.9/131
|405
|200
|435
|515
|385
|167
|440
|595
|408
|3550
|400
|422
|523
|153
|364
|528
|425
|235
|411
|3461
|7011
|Black M: 73.1/123
|380
|190
|360
|500
|365
|155
|420
|540
|398
|3308
|369
|412
|508
|150
|350
|505
|405
|220
|370
|3289
|6597
|White M: 70.7/121
|360
|180
|350
|480
|355
|150
|405
|525
|385
|3190
|345
|400
|490
|145
|330
|495
|385
|195
|355
|3140
|6330
|Yellow W: 71.7/123
|345
|160
|345
|475
|340
|140
|390
|510
|375
|3080
|335
|360
|475
|140
|320
|480
|370
|170
|340
|2990
|6070
|Red W: 70.2/119
|320
|150
|320
|415
|305
|115
|340
|450
|300
|2715
|290
|270
|410
|115
|280
|440
|315
|150
|335
|2605
|5320
|Handicap
|5
|11
|9
|13
|7
|15
|1
|3
|17
|16
|14
|10
|18
|8
|12
|2
|4
|6
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|36
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1995
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Jcb, Amex
Fivesomes Allowed No
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
