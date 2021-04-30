Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Shikoku / Tokushima

Bizan Country Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 70
Length 5672 yards
Slope 113
Rating 67.2
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
BT 70 5672 yards 67.2 113
RT 70 5461 yards 64.1 107
RT (W) 70 5461 yards 65.1 109
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Bizan Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 67.2/113 388 335 146 372 274 509 268 177 355 2824 137 388 306 483 290 137 455 299 352 2847 5671
Regular M: 64.1/107 W: 65.1/109 378 325 139 365 267 499 258 164 337 2732 127 376 287 475 268 133 431 289 343 2729 5461
Handicap 9 5 13 3 15 1 17 11 7 12 4 10 6 16 18 2 14 8
Par 4 4 3 4 4 5 4 3 4 35 3 4 4 5 4 3 4 4 4 35 70

Course Details

Year Built 1976
Greens Korai Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, JCB, Nicos, UC, Mastercard, AMEX
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
