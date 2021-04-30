Bizan Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 70
Length 5672 yards
Slope 113
Rating 67.2
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|BT
|70
|5672 yards
|67.2
|113
|RT
|70
|5461 yards
|64.1
|107
|RT (W)
|70
|5461 yards
|65.1
|109
Scorecard for Bizan Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 67.2/113
|388
|335
|146
|372
|274
|509
|268
|177
|355
|2824
|137
|388
|306
|483
|290
|137
|455
|299
|352
|2847
|5671
|Regular M: 64.1/107 W: 65.1/109
|378
|325
|139
|365
|267
|499
|258
|164
|337
|2732
|127
|376
|287
|475
|268
|133
|431
|289
|343
|2729
|5461
|Handicap
|9
|5
|13
|3
|15
|1
|17
|11
|7
|12
|4
|10
|6
|16
|18
|2
|14
|8
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|35
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|35
|70
Course Details
Year Built 1976
Greens Korai Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, JCB, Nicos, UC, Mastercard, AMEX
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
