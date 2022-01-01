Tokushima Golf Club Yoshinogawa Course
Holes 9
Type Semi-Private
Style Links
Par 72
Length 6432 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 72.0
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back (18-hole)
|72
|6432 yards
|72.0
|Back (18-hole) (W)
|72
|6432 yards
|77.6
|Regular (18-hole)
|72
|6204 yards
|70.8
|Regular (18-hole) (W)
|72
|6204 yards
|76.4
|Front (18-hole) (W)
|72
|6048 yards
|75.6
|Front (18-hole)
|72
|6048 yards
|69.8
|Gold (18-hole)
|72
|5624 yards
|67.4
|Gold (18-hole) (W)
|72
|5624 yards
|72.8
|Women (18-hole)
|72
|5342 yards
|66.2
|Women (18-hole) (W)
|72
|5342 yards
|71.2
Scorecard for Tokushima Golf Club Yoshinogawa Course
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Back M: 35.3/121
|346
|380
|414
|177
|565
|446
|327
|160
|409
|3224
|3224
|Regular M: 35.0/119
|340
|371
|392
|167
|527
|421
|320
|152
|387
|3077
|3077
|Front M: 34.6/117
|337
|355
|358
|153
|516
|366
|310
|133
|364
|2892
|2892
|Gold M: 34.0/116 W: 35.1/119
|322
|338
|337
|148
|491
|360
|310
|123
|359
|2788
|2788
|Handicap
|6
|4
|2
|9
|3
|1
|8
|7
|5
|Par
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|35
|35
Course Details
Year Built 1960
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Giichi Sato (1960)
Rentals/Services
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range No
Caddies Yes
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, MASTER, AMEX, NICOS
Fivesomes Allowed No
Food & BeverageRestaurant
