Tokushima Golf Club Yoshinogawa Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
About

Holes 9
Type Semi-Private
Style Links
Par 72
Length 6432 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 72.0
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back (18-hole) 72 6432 yards 72.0
Back (18-hole) (W) 72 6432 yards 77.6
Regular (18-hole) 72 6204 yards 70.8
Regular (18-hole) (W) 72 6204 yards 76.4
Front (18-hole) (W) 72 6048 yards 75.6
Front (18-hole) 72 6048 yards 69.8
Gold (18-hole) 72 5624 yards 67.4
Gold (18-hole) (W) 72 5624 yards 72.8
Women (18-hole) 72 5342 yards 66.2
Women (18-hole) (W) 72 5342 yards 71.2
Scorecard for Tokushima Golf Club Yoshinogawa Course
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Back M: 35.3/121 346 380 414 177 565 446 327 160 409 3224 3224
Regular M: 35.0/119 340 371 392 167 527 421 320 152 387 3077 3077
Front M: 34.6/117 337 355 358 153 516 366 310 133 364 2892 2892
Gold M: 34.0/116 W: 35.1/119 322 338 337 148 491 360 310 123 359 2788 2788
Handicap 6 4 2 9 3 1 8 7 5
Par 4 4 4 3 5 4 4 3 4 35 35

Course Details

Year Built 1960
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Giichi Sato (1960)

Rentals/Services

Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range No
Caddies Yes
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, MASTER, AMEX, NICOS
Fivesomes Allowed No

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

