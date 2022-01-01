Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Shikoku / Tokushima

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6415 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6415 yards
Reg 72 6090 yards
Lad 72 5242 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Gosho Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 415 495 325 370 185 556 385 185 355 3271 427 149 551 335 444 182 403 537 328 3356 6627
Regular M: 70.7/121 384 471 305 356 165 541 375 175 336 3108 406 136 520 305 428 175 381 497 318 3166 6274
Ladies W: 70.2/119 344 444 275 313 142 474 337 155 322 2806 347 119 422 295 391 162 329 461 295 2821 5627
Handicap 9 3 15 13 7 1 17 5 11 10 16 4 14 2 8 6 12 18
Par 4 5 4 4 3 5 4 3 4 36 4 3 5 4 4 3 4 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1975

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, DC, BC
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

