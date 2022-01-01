Gosho Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6415 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6415 yards
|Reg
|72
|6090 yards
|Lad
|72
|5242 yards
Scorecard for Gosho Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|415
|495
|325
|370
|185
|556
|385
|185
|355
|3271
|427
|149
|551
|335
|444
|182
|403
|537
|328
|3356
|6627
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|384
|471
|305
|356
|165
|541
|375
|175
|336
|3108
|406
|136
|520
|305
|428
|175
|381
|497
|318
|3166
|6274
|Ladies W: 70.2/119
|344
|444
|275
|313
|142
|474
|337
|155
|322
|2806
|347
|119
|422
|295
|391
|162
|329
|461
|295
|2821
|5627
|Handicap
|9
|3
|15
|13
|7
|1
|17
|5
|11
|10
|16
|4
|14
|2
|8
|6
|12
|18
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1975
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, DC, BC
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout