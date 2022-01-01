Grandee Naruto Golf Club 36 - West Course
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 7070 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|7070 yards
|Regular
|72
|6551 yards
|Front
|72
|6206 yards
|Gold
|72
|5765 yards
|Ladies
|72
|5382 yards
Scorecard for West
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|White M: 74.9/131
|532
|182
|436
|439
|543
|369
|191
|403
|459
|3554
|552
|406
|404
|411
|168
|556
|198
|405
|416
|3516
|7070
|Yellow M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125
|506
|157
|407
|392
|523
|348
|168
|371
|412
|3284
|521
|382
|366
|387
|151
|521
|170
|381
|388
|3267
|6551
|Handicap
|3
|17
|1
|5
|9
|13
|15
|11
|7
|4
|8
|14
|2
|18
|6
|16
|12
|10
|Par
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|36
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2001
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout