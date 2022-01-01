Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Shikoku / Tokushima

Grandee Naruto Golf Club 36 - West Course

Rating Snapshot
Rating Snapshot

Rating Index Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 7070 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 7070 yards
Regular 72 6551 yards
Front 72 6206 yards
Gold 72 5765 yards
Ladies 72 5382 yards
Scorecard for West
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
White M: 74.9/131 532 182 436 439 543 369 191 403 459 3554 552 406 404 411 168 556 198 405 416 3516 7070
Yellow M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125 506 157 407 392 523 348 168 371 412 3284 521 382 366 387 151 521 170 381 388 3267 6551
Handicap 3 17 1 5 9 13 15 11 7 4 8 14 2 18 6 16 12 10
Par 5 3 4 4 5 4 3 4 4 36 5 4 4 4 3 5 3 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2001

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Nearby Courses
Grandee Naruto GC 36 - East
Grandee Naruto Golf Club 36 - East Course
Naruto, Tokushima
Resort
0.0
0
Gosho CC
Gosho Country Club
Kamiita, Tokushima
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Bizan CC
Bizan Country Club
Tokushima, Tokushima
Semi-Private
0.0
0
J Classic GC
J Classic Golf Club
Awa, Tokushima
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Alpha Tsuda CC
Alpha Tsuda Country Club
Sanuki, Kagawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Sanuki CC: #2
Sanuki Country Club
Sanuki, Kagawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Yashima CC: #4
Yashima Country Club
Takamatsu, Kagawa
0.0
0
Cote de Vert Tokushima GC: Clubhouse
Cote de Vert Tokushima Golf Club
Nakagawa, Tokushima
Resort/Public
0.0
0
