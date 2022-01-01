Tokushima Country Club Tsukinomiya Course

Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Shikoku / Tokushima

Tokushima Country Club Tsuninomiya Course

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6800 yards
Slope 123
Rating 72.7
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6800 yards 72.7 123
Front 72 6533 yards 70.0 119
Ladies 72 5600 yards 70.2 119
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Tsukinomiya Golf Course
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 538 428 198 347 531 396 395 175 398 3406 418 385 190 380 545 214 293 595 374 3394 6800
Front M: 70.0/119 528 408 183 337 511 376 381 157 378 3259 408 375 183 362 531 197 288 576 354 3274 6533
Ladies W: 70.2/119 448 338 158 327 411 315 325 129 328 2779 377 324 136 290 451 147 278 508 310 2821 5600
Handicap 13 1 9 15 7 11 17 3 5 2 10 16 12 14 6 18 4 8
Par 5 4 3 4 5 4 4 3 4 36 4 4 3 4 5 3 4 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1970
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Hideo Takemura (1970)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, Diners Club, Amex, Discover

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

