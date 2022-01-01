Tokushima Country Club Tsukinomiya Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6800 yards
Slope 123
Rating 72.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6800 yards
|72.7
|123
|Front
|72
|6533 yards
|70.0
|119
|Ladies
|72
|5600 yards
|70.2
|119
Scorecard for Tsukinomiya Golf Course
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|538
|428
|198
|347
|531
|396
|395
|175
|398
|3406
|418
|385
|190
|380
|545
|214
|293
|595
|374
|3394
|6800
|Front M: 70.0/119
|528
|408
|183
|337
|511
|376
|381
|157
|378
|3259
|408
|375
|183
|362
|531
|197
|288
|576
|354
|3274
|6533
|Ladies W: 70.2/119
|448
|338
|158
|327
|411
|315
|325
|129
|328
|2779
|377
|324
|136
|290
|451
|147
|278
|508
|310
|2821
|5600
|Handicap
|13
|1
|9
|15
|7
|11
|17
|3
|5
|2
|10
|16
|12
|14
|6
|18
|4
|8
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1970
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Hideo Takemura (1970)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, Diners Club, Amex, Discover
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
