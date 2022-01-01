Naruto Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Links
Par 72
Length 6305 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6305 yards
|Regular
|72
|6001 yards
|Front
|72
|5754 yards
|Gold
|72
|5243 yards
|Ladies
|72
|5026 yards
|Pink
|72
|4705 yards
Scorecard for Naruto Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 70.7/121
|502
|393
|284
|152
|372
|176
|385
|345
|522
|3131
|475
|388
|363
|195
|330
|374
|185
|364
|500
|3174
|6305
|Regular M: 70.0/119
|488
|383
|274
|142
|350
|172
|375
|330
|500
|3014
|461
|362
|354
|185
|320
|364
|175
|286
|480
|2987
|6001
|Front M: 69.2/117
|467
|366
|267
|142
|340
|172
|360
|315
|485
|2914
|455
|313
|343
|165
|310
|360
|160
|274
|460
|2840
|5754
|Gold M: 66.1/107
|456
|326
|267
|135
|340
|160
|350
|255
|472
|2761
|436
|275
|333
|145
|194
|270
|142
|247
|440
|2482
|5243
|Ladies W: 66.1/111
|441
|326
|267
|108
|330
|98
|345
|255
|460
|2630
|436
|275
|323
|121
|180
|260
|121
|240
|440
|2396
|5026
|Pink W: 65.9/107
|381
|326
|267
|88
|320
|98
|310
|255
|422
|2467
|428
|240
|323
|121
|180
|260
|121
|230
|365
|2268
|4735
|Handicap
|7
|3
|17
|15
|5
|9
|13
|1
|11
|6
|2
|18
|8
|14
|10
|16
|4
|12
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1964
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, BC, Master
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout