Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Shikoku / Tokushima

Naruto Country Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Links
Par 72
Length 6305 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6305 yards
Regular 72 6001 yards
Front 72 5754 yards
Gold 72 5243 yards
Ladies 72 5026 yards
Pink 72 4705 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Naruto Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 70.7/121 502 393 284 152 372 176 385 345 522 3131 475 388 363 195 330 374 185 364 500 3174 6305
Regular M: 70.0/119 488 383 274 142 350 172 375 330 500 3014 461 362 354 185 320 364 175 286 480 2987 6001
Front M: 69.2/117 467 366 267 142 340 172 360 315 485 2914 455 313 343 165 310 360 160 274 460 2840 5754
Gold M: 66.1/107 456 326 267 135 340 160 350 255 472 2761 436 275 333 145 194 270 142 247 440 2482 5243
Ladies W: 66.1/111 441 326 267 108 330 98 345 255 460 2630 436 275 323 121 180 260 121 240 440 2396 5026
Pink W: 65.9/107 381 326 267 88 320 98 310 255 422 2467 428 240 323 121 180 260 121 230 365 2268 4735
Handicap 7 3 17 15 5 9 13 1 11 6 2 18 8 14 10 16 4 12
Par 5 4 4 3 4 3 4 4 5 36 5 4 4 3 4 4 3 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1964
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, BC, Master

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Grandee Naruto GC 36 - East
Grandee Naruto Golf Club 36 - East Course
Naruto, Tokushima
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Grandee Naruto GC 36 - West
Grandee Naruto Golf Club 36 - West Course
Naruto, Tokushima
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Bizan CC
Bizan Country Club
Tokushima, Tokushima
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Gosho CC
Gosho Country Club
Kamiita, Tokushima
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Tokushima CC Tsukinomiya
Tokushima Country Club Tsukinomiya Course
Tokushima, Tokushima
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
J Classic GC
J Classic Golf Club
Awa, Tokushima
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Sanuki CC: #2
Sanuki Country Club
Sanuki, Kagawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Cote de Vert Tokushima GC: Clubhouse
Cote de Vert Tokushima Golf Club
Nakagawa, Tokushima
Resort/Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Awaji CC: #8
Awaji Country Club
Awaji, Hyogo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me