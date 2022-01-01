Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Shikoku / Tokushima

Grandee Naruto Golf Club 36 - East Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 7064 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 7064 yards
Regular 72 6674 yards
Front 72 6294 yards
Gold 72 5923 yards
Ladies 72 5329 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for East
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
White M: 74.9/131 416 377 206 433 540 185 367 399 565 3488 397 456 170 544 364 402 600 196 435 3564 7052
Yellow M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125 389 363 176 411 521 166 344 376 545 3291 373 436 153 522 346 384 569 174 413 3370 6661
Handicap 3 11 15 1 9 17 7 13 5 12 2 18 8 14 10 4 16 6
Par 4 4 3 4 5 3 4 4 5 36 4 4 3 5 4 4 5 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2001

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Grandee Naruto GC 36 - West
Grandee Naruto Golf Club 36 - West Course
Naruto, Tokushima
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Gosho CC
Gosho Country Club
Kamiita, Tokushima
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Bizan CC
Bizan Country Club
Tokushima, Tokushima
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
J Classic GC
J Classic Golf Club
Awa, Tokushima
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Alpha Tsuda CC
Alpha Tsuda Country Club
Sanuki, Kagawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Sanuki CC: #2
Sanuki Country Club
Sanuki, Kagawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Cote de Vert Tokushima GC: Clubhouse
Cote de Vert Tokushima Golf Club
Nakagawa, Tokushima
Resort/Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Yashima CC: #4
Yashima Country Club
Takamatsu, Kagawa
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me