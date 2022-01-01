Grandee Naruto Golf Club 36 - East Course
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 7064 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|7064 yards
|Regular
|72
|6674 yards
|Front
|72
|6294 yards
|Gold
|72
|5923 yards
|Ladies
|72
|5329 yards
Scorecard for East
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|White M: 74.9/131
|416
|377
|206
|433
|540
|185
|367
|399
|565
|3488
|397
|456
|170
|544
|364
|402
|600
|196
|435
|3564
|7052
|Yellow M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125
|389
|363
|176
|411
|521
|166
|344
|376
|545
|3291
|373
|436
|153
|522
|346
|384
|569
|174
|413
|3370
|6661
|Handicap
|3
|11
|15
|1
|9
|17
|7
|13
|5
|12
|2
|18
|8
|14
|10
|4
|16
|6
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2001
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
