Usuki Country Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6748 yards
Slope 146
Rating 80.0
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/Bent (W)
|72
|6748 yards
|80.0
|146
|Back/Bent
|72
|6748 yards
|73.3
|131
|Regular/Bent
|72
|6354 yards
|71.5
|125
|Regular/Bent (W)
|72
|6354 yards
|77.8
|142
|Front 1/Bent
|72
|6138 yards
|76.6
|141
|Front 1/Bent
|72
|6138 yards
|70.6
|128
|Front 2/Bent
|72
|5868 yards
|69.3
|120
|Front 2/Bent (W)
|72
|5868 yards
|75.0
|137
|Gold/Bent
|72
|5733 yards
|68.8
|119
|Gold/Bent (W)
|72
|5733 yards
|74.3
|135
|Ladies/Bent
|72
|5116 yards
|65.8
|113
|Ladies/Bent (W)
|72
|5116 yards
|70.7
|122
Scorecard for Usuki Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.3/131
|538
|407
|395
|501
|217
|415
|156
|375
|394
|3398
|519
|400
|200
|509
|400
|392
|162
|375
|393
|3350
|6748
|Regular M: 71.5/125
|510
|384
|375
|484
|202
|390
|141
|360
|372
|3218
|502
|385
|175
|481
|381
|357
|148
|355
|352
|3136
|6354
|Front 1 M: 70.6/128
|488
|367
|355
|469
|202
|370
|141
|340
|354
|3086
|482
|365
|175
|461
|369
|357
|148
|355
|340
|3052
|6138
|Front 2 M: 69.3/120
|483
|361
|331
|461
|194
|330
|126
|300
|340
|2926
|477
|340
|168
|456
|333
|347
|144
|345
|332
|2942
|5868
|Gold M: 68.8/119
|468
|336
|331
|461
|194
|330
|126
|300
|340
|2886
|467
|323
|168
|456
|303
|337
|144
|345
|304
|2847
|5733
|Ladies W: 70.7/122
|426
|324
|291
|454
|90
|285
|126
|300
|273
|2569
|433
|248
|168
|446
|291
|301
|144
|235
|278
|2544
|5113
|Handicap
|5
|15
|3
|11
|7
|1
|17
|13
|9
|8
|2
|16
|12
|6
|14
|18
|4
|10
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|3
|4
|4
|36
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1975
Greens Bent/Bermuda Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UFJ, UC
Fivesomes Allowed No
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge, Meeting Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
