Usuki Country Club

Rating Snapshot

Rating Index Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6748 yards
Slope 146
Rating 80.0
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back/Bent (W) 72 6748 yards 80.0 146
Back/Bent 72 6748 yards 73.3 131
Regular/Bent 72 6354 yards 71.5 125
Regular/Bent (W) 72 6354 yards 77.8 142
Front 1/Bent 72 6138 yards 76.6 141
Front 1/Bent 72 6138 yards 70.6 128
Front 2/Bent 72 5868 yards 69.3 120
Front 2/Bent (W) 72 5868 yards 75.0 137
Gold/Bent 72 5733 yards 68.8 119
Gold/Bent (W) 72 5733 yards 74.3 135
Ladies/Bent 72 5116 yards 65.8 113
Ladies/Bent (W) 72 5116 yards 70.7 122
Scorecard for Usuki Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.3/131 538 407 395 501 217 415 156 375 394 3398 519 400 200 509 400 392 162 375 393 3350 6748
Regular M: 71.5/125 510 384 375 484 202 390 141 360 372 3218 502 385 175 481 381 357 148 355 352 3136 6354
Front 1 M: 70.6/128 488 367 355 469 202 370 141 340 354 3086 482 365 175 461 369 357 148 355 340 3052 6138
Front 2 M: 69.3/120 483 361 331 461 194 330 126 300 340 2926 477 340 168 456 333 347 144 345 332 2942 5868
Gold M: 68.8/119 468 336 331 461 194 330 126 300 340 2886 467 323 168 456 303 337 144 345 304 2847 5733
Ladies W: 70.7/122 426 324 291 454 90 285 126 300 273 2569 433 248 168 446 291 301 144 235 278 2544 5113
Handicap 5 15 3 11 7 1 17 13 9 8 2 16 12 6 14 18 4 10
Par 5 4 4 5 3 4 3 4 4 36 5 4 3 5 4 4 3 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1975
Greens Bent/Bermuda Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UFJ, UC
Fivesomes Allowed No

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lounge, Meeting Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

