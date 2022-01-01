Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kyushu / Oita

Oita Tokyu Golf Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6818 yards
Slope 123
Rating 72.3
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
BT 72 6818 yards 72.3 123
RT 72 6481 yards 70.7 121
LT 72 5725 yards 70.2 119
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Oita Tokyu Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 494 351 395 174 433 588 413 220 408 3476 527 396 180 429 501 352 176 432 349 3342 6818
Regular M: 70.7/121 485 336 376 155 408 556 394 205 398 3313 510 374 167 406 486 339 167 382 337 3168 6481
Ladies W: 70.2/119 467 310 352 133 382 541 310 182 351 3028 497 337 113 290 443 303 125 296 293 2697 5725
Handicap 15 11 5 17 1 7 9 13 3 8 6 18 4 14 16 10 2 12
Par 5 4 4 3 4 5 4 3 4 36 5 4 3 4 5 4 3 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1975
Fairways Korai Grass
Greens Bermuda/Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted TOP / JCB / Diners / DC / VISA / UC / MC / Toyota
Metal Spikes Allowed Soft spikes recommended
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Usuki CC
Usuki Country Club
Usuki, Oita
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Oita Fujimi CC: #4
Oita Fujimi Country Club
Oita, Oita
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Oita Sunny Hills GC: #13
Oita Sunny Hills Golf Club
Yufu, Oita
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Beppu no Mori GC - South: #5
Beppu no Mori Golf Club - South/East Course
Beppu, Oita
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Beppu no Mori GC - West: #2
Beppu no Mori Golf Club - West/East Course
Beppu, Oita
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Beppu no Mori GC - West: #4
Beppu no Mori Golf Club - South/West Course
Beppu, Oita
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Beppu Oglyama GC
Beppu Oglyama Golf Club
Beppu, Oita
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Beppu GC - Tsurumi: #4
Beppu Golf Club - Tsurumi Course
Kitsuki, Oita
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Beppu GC - Yufu: #8
Beppu Golf Club - Yufu Course
Kitsuki, Oita
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me