Oita Tokyu Golf Club
Holes 18
Type Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6818 yards
Slope 123
Rating 72.3
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|BT
|72
|6818 yards
|72.3
|123
|RT
|72
|6481 yards
|70.7
|121
|LT
|72
|5725 yards
|70.2
|119
Scorecard for Oita Tokyu Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|494
|351
|395
|174
|433
|588
|413
|220
|408
|3476
|527
|396
|180
|429
|501
|352
|176
|432
|349
|3342
|6818
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|485
|336
|376
|155
|408
|556
|394
|205
|398
|3313
|510
|374
|167
|406
|486
|339
|167
|382
|337
|3168
|6481
|Ladies W: 70.2/119
|467
|310
|352
|133
|382
|541
|310
|182
|351
|3028
|497
|337
|113
|290
|443
|303
|125
|296
|293
|2697
|5725
|Handicap
|15
|11
|5
|17
|1
|7
|9
|13
|3
|8
|6
|18
|4
|14
|16
|10
|2
|12
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1975
Fairways Korai Grass
Greens Bermuda/Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted TOP / JCB / Diners / DC / VISA / UC / MC / Toyota
Metal Spikes Allowed Soft spikes recommended
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Course Layout