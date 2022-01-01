Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Chiba

Nakayama Country Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 6904 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back/Korai 72 6904 yards
Back/Bent 72 6695 yards
Reg/Korai 72 6492 yards
Reg/Bent 72 6265 yards
Gold/Korai 72 6059 yards
Gold/Bent 72 5852 yards
Ladies/Korai 72 5551 yards
Ladies/Bent 72 5336 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Bent
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
White M: 73.1/123 524 396 396 401 166 519 166 381 362 3311 521 398 431 512 421 156 394 174 377 3384 6695
Yellow M: 72.4/119 504 377 372 360 147 479 153 357 332 3081 501 375 398 488 396 148 377 153 348 3184 6265
Blue M: 71.7/115 W: 70.2/119 465 364 358 341 111 461 130 349 320 2899 454 359 365 474 361 136 367 144 336 2996 5895
Handicap 9 3 15 1 13 7 5 17 11 10 16 4 8 2 14 6 18 12
Par 5 4 4 4 3 5 3 4 4 36 5 4 4 5 4 3 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1961
Greens Korai/Bent Grass

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes - included in green fee
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, UC, VISA, AMEX, Diners Club, OMC
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lounge, Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Kokusai Ladies GC
Kokusai Ladies Golf Club
Yachiyo, Chiba
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Yachiyo Golf Club
Yachiyo, Chiba
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Funabashi CC
Funabashi Country Club
Shiroi, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Funabashi CC - Little Green Valley Funabashi
Funabashi Country Club - Little Green Valley Funabashi Course
Shiroi, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Takanodai CC: #14
Takanodai Country Club
Chiba, Chiba
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Izumi CC
Izumi Country Club - East/West Course
Inzai, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Izumi CC: Clubhouse
Izumi Country Club - East/South Course
Inzai, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Sobu CC - Sobu
Sobu Country Club - Sobu Course - Central/West
Inzai, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Sobu CC - Sobu
Sobu Country Club - Sobu Course - East/Central
Inzai, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Izumi Country Club - West/South Course
Inzai, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Sobu CC - Sobu
Sobu Country Club - Sobu Course - West/East
Inzai, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Sobu CC - North: #7
Sobu Country Club - North Course
Inzai, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me