Nakayama Country Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 6904 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/Korai
|72
|6904 yards
|Back/Bent
|72
|6695 yards
|Reg/Korai
|72
|6492 yards
|Reg/Bent
|72
|6265 yards
|Gold/Korai
|72
|6059 yards
|Gold/Bent
|72
|5852 yards
|Ladies/Korai
|72
|5551 yards
|Ladies/Bent
|72
|5336 yards
Scorecard for Bent
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|White M: 73.1/123
|524
|396
|396
|401
|166
|519
|166
|381
|362
|3311
|521
|398
|431
|512
|421
|156
|394
|174
|377
|3384
|6695
|Yellow M: 72.4/119
|504
|377
|372
|360
|147
|479
|153
|357
|332
|3081
|501
|375
|398
|488
|396
|148
|377
|153
|348
|3184
|6265
|Blue M: 71.7/115 W: 70.2/119
|465
|364
|358
|341
|111
|461
|130
|349
|320
|2899
|454
|359
|365
|474
|361
|136
|367
|144
|336
|2996
|5895
|Handicap
|9
|3
|15
|1
|13
|7
|5
|17
|11
|10
|16
|4
|8
|2
|14
|6
|18
|12
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|5
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1961
Greens Korai/Bent Grass
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes - included in green fee
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, UC, VISA, AMEX, Diners Club, OMC
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge, Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Course Layout