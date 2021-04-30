Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Chiba

Sobu Country Club - Sobu Course - Central/West

About
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7078 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Champion/Bent 72 7078 yards 74.9 131
Champion/Korai 72 7045 yards
Back/Bent 72 6723 yards 73.1 123
Back/Korai 72 6682 yards
Regular/Bent 72 6295 yards 70.7 121
Regular/Korai 72 6246 yards
Ladies/Bent 72 5547 yards 70.2 119
Ladies/Korai 72 5495 yards
Scorecard
Scorecard for Central - West
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Champion M: 74.9/131 523 387 420 197 442 394 171 595 425 3554 502 388 469 178 381 433 215 421 537 3524 7078
Back M: 73.1/123 506 372 400 176 422 380 163 572 376 3367 482 373 450 161 361 407 194 406 522 3356 6723
Regular M: 70.7/121 482 352 370 152 402 351 153 526 363 3151 462 340 429 152 339 381 174 386 481 3144 6295
Ladies W: 70.2/119 442 313 297 132 323 337 138 465 351 2798 418 316 374 132 316 288 153 296 456 2749 5547
Handicap 10 16 4 14 2 8 18 6 12 9 15 3 13 7 1 17 11 5
Par 5 4 4 3 4 4 3 5 4 36 5 4 4 3 4 4 3 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1964
Greens Bent/Korai Grass
Architect Seizo Tomizawa (1964)

Rentals/Services

Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Mastercard, JCB, American Express, Diners
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lounge

Reviews

