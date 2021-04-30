Sobu Country Club - Sobu Course - Central/West
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7078 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Champion/Bent
|72
|7078 yards
|74.9
|131
|Champion/Korai
|72
|7045 yards
|Back/Bent
|72
|6723 yards
|73.1
|123
|Back/Korai
|72
|6682 yards
|Regular/Bent
|72
|6295 yards
|70.7
|121
|Regular/Korai
|72
|6246 yards
|Ladies/Bent
|72
|5547 yards
|70.2
|119
|Ladies/Korai
|72
|5495 yards
Scorecard for Central - West
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Champion M: 74.9/131
|523
|387
|420
|197
|442
|394
|171
|595
|425
|3554
|502
|388
|469
|178
|381
|433
|215
|421
|537
|3524
|7078
|Back M: 73.1/123
|506
|372
|400
|176
|422
|380
|163
|572
|376
|3367
|482
|373
|450
|161
|361
|407
|194
|406
|522
|3356
|6723
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|482
|352
|370
|152
|402
|351
|153
|526
|363
|3151
|462
|340
|429
|152
|339
|381
|174
|386
|481
|3144
|6295
|Ladies W: 70.2/119
|442
|313
|297
|132
|323
|337
|138
|465
|351
|2798
|418
|316
|374
|132
|316
|288
|153
|296
|456
|2749
|5547
|Handicap
|10
|16
|4
|14
|2
|8
|18
|6
|12
|9
|15
|3
|13
|7
|1
|17
|11
|5
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1964
Greens Bent/Korai Grass
Architect Seizo Tomizawa (1964)
Rentals/Services
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Mastercard, JCB, American Express, Diners
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge
Reviews
