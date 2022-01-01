Kokusai Ladies Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Public
Par 72
Length 4695 yards
Slope 95
Rating 63.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|White/Blue (18-hole)
|72
|4695 yards
|63.1
|95
|White/Blue (18-hole) (W)
|72
|4695 yards
|62.1
|97
|White/Blue (18-hole) I
|72
|4425 yards
Scorecard for Kokusai Ladies Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Half Tee M: 63.1/95 W: 62.1/97
|350
|210
|230
|330
|300
|410
|110
|230
|250
|2420
|300
|210
|135
|330
|300
|410
|110
|230
|250
|2275
|4695
|Handicap
|13
|17
|11
|7
|3
|5
|1
|15
|9
|4
|18
|8
|2
|6
|12
|14
|16
|10
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|37
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|35
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1987
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, DC, UC, VISA, AMEX, Saison, Diners, Nicos
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Course Layout