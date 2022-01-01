Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Chiba

Kokusai Ladies Golf Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Public
Par 72
Length 4695 yards
Slope 95
Rating 63.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
White/Blue (18-hole) 72 4695 yards 63.1 95
White/Blue (18-hole) (W) 72 4695 yards 62.1 97
White/Blue (18-hole) I 72 4425 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Kokusai Ladies Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Half Tee M: 63.1/95 W: 62.1/97 350 210 230 330 300 410 110 230 250 2420 300 210 135 330 300 410 110 230 250 2275 4695
Handicap 13 17 11 7 3 5 1 15 9 4 18 8 2 6 12 14 16 10
Par 5 4 4 4 4 5 3 4 4 37 4 4 3 4 4 5 3 4 4 35 72

Course Details

Year Built 1987
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, DC, UC, VISA, AMEX, Saison, Diners, Nicos
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Funabashi CC
Funabashi Country Club
Shiroi, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Funabashi CC - Little Green Valley Funabashi
Funabashi Country Club - Little Green Valley Funabashi Course
Shiroi, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yachiyo Golf Club
Yachiyo, Chiba
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Izumi CC
Izumi Country Club - East/West Course
Inzai, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Sobu CC - Sobu
Sobu Country Club - Sobu Course - Central/West
Inzai, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Sobu CC - Sobu
Sobu Country Club - Sobu Course - East/Central
Inzai, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Izumi CC: Clubhouse
Izumi Country Club - East/South Course
Inzai, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Izumi Country Club - West/South Course
Inzai, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Sobu CC - Sobu
Sobu Country Club - Sobu Course - West/East
Inzai, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Accordia Golf Narashino CC - Queen: #8
Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club - Queen Course
Inzai, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club - King: #2
Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club - King Course
Inzai, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Sobu CC - North: #7
Sobu Country Club - North Course
Inzai, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me