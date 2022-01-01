Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Chiba

Izumi Country Club - East/West Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 6794 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back/A 72 6794 yards
Back/B 72 6548 yards
Regular/A 72 6368 yards
Regular/B 72 6134 yards
Front/A 72 6101 yards
Front/B 72 5859 yards
Gold/Ladies/A 72 5649 yards
Gold/Ladies/B 72 5413 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for East/West
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 483 432 206 394 378 193 432 450 510 3478 567 177 439 429 369 191 383 371 581 3507 6985
Regular M: 70.7/121 452 410 188 371 356 174 417 375 484 3227 539 152 403 402 346 175 361 346 518 3242 6469
Front M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119 444 358 163 348 348 143 342 345 476 2967 517 144 378 317 339 147 340 335 490 3007 5974
Handicap 5 11 9 7 3 13 1 15 17 2 10 12 14 16 8 6 18 4
Par 5 4 3 4 4 3 4 4 5 36 5 3 4 4 4 3 4 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1979
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range No
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Master, JCB, AMEX, Diners
Metal Spikes Allowed No

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Sobu CC - Sobu
Sobu Country Club - Sobu Course - East/Central
Inzai, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Izumi Country Club - West/South Course
Inzai, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Izumi CC: Clubhouse
Izumi Country Club - East/South Course
Inzai, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Sobu CC - Sobu
Sobu Country Club - Sobu Course - Central/West
Inzai, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Sobu CC - Sobu
Sobu Country Club - Sobu Course - West/East
Inzai, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Sobu CC - North: #7
Sobu Country Club - North Course
Inzai, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Sobu CC - Inba: #6
Sobu Country Club - Inba Course
Inzai, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yachiyo Golf Club
Yachiyo, Chiba
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Accordia Golf Narashino CC - Queen: #8
Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club - Queen Course
Inzai, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club - King: #2
Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club - King Course
Inzai, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Funabashi CC
Funabashi Country Club
Shiroi, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Funabashi CC - Little Green Valley Funabashi
Funabashi Country Club - Little Green Valley Funabashi Course
Shiroi, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me