Izumi Country Club - East/West Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 6794 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/A
|72
|6794 yards
|Back/B
|72
|6548 yards
|Regular/A
|72
|6368 yards
|Regular/B
|72
|6134 yards
|Front/A
|72
|6101 yards
|Front/B
|72
|5859 yards
|Gold/Ladies/A
|72
|5649 yards
|Gold/Ladies/B
|72
|5413 yards
Scorecard for East/West
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|483
|432
|206
|394
|378
|193
|432
|450
|510
|3478
|567
|177
|439
|429
|369
|191
|383
|371
|581
|3507
|6985
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|452
|410
|188
|371
|356
|174
|417
|375
|484
|3227
|539
|152
|403
|402
|346
|175
|361
|346
|518
|3242
|6469
|Front M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119
|444
|358
|163
|348
|348
|143
|342
|345
|476
|2967
|517
|144
|378
|317
|339
|147
|340
|335
|490
|3007
|5974
|Handicap
|5
|11
|9
|7
|3
|13
|1
|15
|17
|2
|10
|12
|14
|16
|8
|6
|18
|4
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1979
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range No
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Master, JCB, AMEX, Diners
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Shiroi, Chiba
Semi-Private
Course Layout