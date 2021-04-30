Sobu Country Club - Sobu Course - West/East
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7089 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Champion/Bent
|72
|7089 yards
|Champion/Korai
|72
|7068 yards
|Back/Bent
|72
|6785 yards
|Back/Korai
|72
|6764 yards
|Regular/Bent
|72
|6335 yards
|Regular/Korai
|72
|6304 yards
|Ladies/Bent
|72
|5540 yards
|Ladies/Korai
|72
|5521 yards
Scorecard for West - East
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Champion M: 74.9/131
|502
|388
|469
|178
|381
|433
|215
|421
|537
|3524
|529
|397
|210
|414
|446
|174
|452
|571
|393
|3586
|7110
|Back M: 73.1/123
|482
|373
|450
|161
|361
|407
|194
|406
|522
|3356
|509
|383
|192
|394
|435
|174
|439
|551
|373
|3450
|6806
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|462
|340
|429
|152
|339
|381
|174
|386
|481
|3144
|486
|347
|167
|371
|374
|163
|421
|505
|368
|3202
|6346
|Ladies W: 70.2/119
|418
|316
|374
|132
|316
|288
|153
|296
|456
|2749
|439
|291
|154
|361
|319
|151
|313
|444
|348
|2820
|5569
|Handicap
|10
|16
|4
|14
|8
|2
|18
|12
|6
|15
|9
|3
|7
|1
|13
|11
|5
|17
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1964
Greens Bent/Korai Grass
Architect Seizo Tomizawa (1964)
Rentals/Services
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Mastercard, JCB, American Express, Diners
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge
Course Layout