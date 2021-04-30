Sobu Country Club - Sobu Course - East/Central
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7149 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Champion/Korai
|72
|7149 yards
|Champion/Bent
|72
|7119 yards
|Back/Korai
|72
|6818 yards
|Back/Bent
|72
|6796 yards
|Regular/Korai
|72
|6346 yards
|Regular/Bent
|72
|6342 yards
|Ladies/Korai
|72
|5614 yards
|Ladies/Bent
|72
|5589 yards
Scorecard for East - Central
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Champion M: 74.9/131
|529
|397
|210
|414
|446
|174
|452
|571
|393
|3586
|523
|387
|420
|197
|442
|394
|171
|595
|425
|3554
|7140
|Back M: 73.1/123
|509
|383
|192
|394
|435
|174
|439
|551
|373
|3450
|506
|372
|400
|176
|422
|380
|163
|572
|376
|3367
|6817
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|486
|347
|167
|371
|374
|163
|421
|505
|368
|3202
|482
|352
|370
|152
|402
|351
|153
|526
|363
|3151
|6353
|Ladies W: 70.2/119
|439
|291
|154
|361
|319
|151
|313
|444
|348
|2820
|442
|313
|297
|132
|323
|337
|138
|465
|351
|2798
|5618
|Handicap
|15
|9
|3
|7
|1
|13
|11
|5
|17
|10
|16
|4
|14
|2
|8
|18
|6
|12
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|36
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1964
Greens Bent/Korai Grass
Architect Seizo Tomizawa (1964)
Rentals/Services
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Mastercard, JCB, American Express, Diners
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge
Course Layout