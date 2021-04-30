Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Chiba

Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club - King Course

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 7011 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 7011 yards 74.9 131
White 72 6678 yards 73.1 123
Red (W) 72 5579 yards 70.2 119
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for King
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 74.9/131 393 362 174 608 444 171 399 520 393 3464 376 529 405 166 425 429 183 461 573 3547 7011
White M: 73.1/123 379 347 159 583 420 159 377 498 377 3299 366 511 392 151 415 409 164 439 532 3379 6678
Red W: 70.2/119 279 310 136 533 315 135 283 413 342 2746 306 466 345 118 315 303 136 384 460 2833 5579
Handicap 3 17 9 1 7 13 5 15 11 4 18 10 16 8 2 14 6 12
Par 4 4 3 5 4 3 4 5 4 36 4 5 4 3 4 4 3 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1965
Greens Bent Grass
Architect Kinya Fujita (1965)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, Union Pay & others
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

