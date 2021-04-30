Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club - King Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 7011 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|7011 yards
|74.9
|131
|White
|72
|6678 yards
|73.1
|123
|Red (W)
|72
|5579 yards
|70.2
|119
Scorecard for King
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 74.9/131
|393
|362
|174
|608
|444
|171
|399
|520
|393
|3464
|376
|529
|405
|166
|425
|429
|183
|461
|573
|3547
|7011
|White M: 73.1/123
|379
|347
|159
|583
|420
|159
|377
|498
|377
|3299
|366
|511
|392
|151
|415
|409
|164
|439
|532
|3379
|6678
|Red W: 70.2/119
|279
|310
|136
|533
|315
|135
|283
|413
|342
|2746
|306
|466
|345
|118
|315
|303
|136
|384
|460
|2833
|5579
|Handicap
|3
|17
|9
|1
|7
|13
|5
|15
|11
|4
|18
|10
|16
|8
|2
|14
|6
|12
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|36
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1965
Greens Bent Grass
Architect Kinya Fujita (1965)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, Union Pay & others
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Stay & Play Offers
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Course Layout