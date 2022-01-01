Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Hyogo

Tatsuno Classic Golf Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
About

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6953 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6953 yards 73.1 123
Regular 72 6487 yards 70.7 121
Gold 72 5712 yards 69.2 117
Ladies (W) 72 5403 yards 67.1 113
Scorecard for Tatsuno Classic Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 353 440 357 200 590 220 390 487 350 3387 425 420 195 420 400 205 550 361 590 3566 6953
Regular M: 70.7/121 340 431 332 164 570 200 350 471 322 3180 412 383 168 396 360 167 520 346 555 3307 6487
Gold M: 69.2/117 314 382 302 133 505 156 292 442 307 2833 388 275 135 376 314 151 482 256 502 2879 5712
Ladies W: 67.1/113 241 372 295 117 496 90 282 430 280 2603 383 270 131 361 306 130 476 251 492 2800 5403
Handicap 7 1 11 13 3 5 9 15 17 16 8 18 6 14 12 10 4 2
Par 4 4 4 3 5 3 4 5 4 36 4 4 3 4 4 3 5 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1994
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Caddies Yes
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

