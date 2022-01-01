Tatsuno Classic Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6953 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6953 yards
|73.1
|123
|Regular
|72
|6487 yards
|70.7
|121
|Gold
|72
|5712 yards
|69.2
|117
|Ladies (W)
|72
|5403 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Tatsuno Classic Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|353
|440
|357
|200
|590
|220
|390
|487
|350
|3387
|425
|420
|195
|420
|400
|205
|550
|361
|590
|3566
|6953
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|340
|431
|332
|164
|570
|200
|350
|471
|322
|3180
|412
|383
|168
|396
|360
|167
|520
|346
|555
|3307
|6487
|Gold M: 69.2/117
|314
|382
|302
|133
|505
|156
|292
|442
|307
|2833
|388
|275
|135
|376
|314
|151
|482
|256
|502
|2879
|5712
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|241
|372
|295
|117
|496
|90
|282
|430
|280
|2603
|383
|270
|131
|361
|306
|130
|476
|251
|492
|2800
|5403
|Handicap
|7
|1
|11
|13
|3
|5
|9
|15
|17
|16
|8
|18
|6
|14
|12
|10
|4
|2
|Par
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|3
|4
|5
|4
|36
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1994
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Caddies Yes
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Course Layout