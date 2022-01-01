Gunma Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6965 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6965 yards
|73.1
|123
|Back (W)
|72
|6965 yards
|74.1
|125
|Regular
|72
|6556 yards
|73.0
|122
|Regular (W)
|72
|6556 yards
|74.0
|124
Scorecard for Gunma Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125
|548
|386
|412
|140
|477
|367
|548
|232
|405
|3515
|368
|509
|185
|417
|192
|439
|398
|500
|442
|3450
|6965
|Red M: 73.0/122 W: 74.0/124
|497
|367
|392
|123
|452
|347
|496
|213
|396
|3283
|341
|492
|177
|399
|175
|416
|376
|476
|421
|3273
|6556
|Handicap
|11
|3
|15
|17
|1
|9
|7
|5
|13
|14
|16
|12
|2
|18
|10
|4
|6
|8
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|4
|5
|3
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1973
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, DC, UFJ, UC, NICOS, Diners, Saison
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Reviews
Course Layout