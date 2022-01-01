Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Gunma

Gunma Country Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6965 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6965 yards 73.1 123
Back (W) 72 6965 yards 74.1 125
Regular 72 6556 yards 73.0 122
Regular (W) 72 6556 yards 74.0 124
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Gunma Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125 548 386 412 140 477 367 548 232 405 3515 368 509 185 417 192 439 398 500 442 3450 6965
Red M: 73.0/122 W: 74.0/124 497 367 392 123 452 347 496 213 396 3283 341 492 177 399 175 416 376 476 421 3273 6556
Handicap 11 3 15 17 1 9 7 5 13 14 16 12 2 18 10 4 6 8
Par 5 4 4 3 4 4 5 3 4 36 4 5 3 4 3 4 4 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1973

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, DC, UFJ, UC, NICOS, Diners, Saison
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

