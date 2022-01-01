Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Gunma

Hatsuho Country Club

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 7206 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 7206 yards 74.9 131
Blue 72 6760 yards 73.1 123
White 72 6375 yards 70.7 121
Red (W) 72 5310 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Hatsuho Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 74.9/131 400 575 395 470 175 335 455 245 520 3570 425 345 180 590 420 410 590 175 501 3636 7206
Blue M: 73.1/123 360 560 370 435 160 330 430 220 485 3350 395 320 170 585 375 390 570 160 445 3410 6760
White M: 70.7/121 335 545 350 410 145 305 400 190 470 3150 380 310 140 560 360 360 540 145 430 3225 6375
Red W: 67.1/113 305 445 330 350 110 250 350 125 400 2665 335 255 115 420 305 325 410 115 365 2645 5310
Handicap 13 5 7 1 15 11 3 9 17 2 14 18 16 4 8 10 12 6
Par 4 5 4 4 3 4 4 3 5 36 4 4 3 5 4 4 5 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1992
Golf Season March - December

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Master, UC, Amex, Nicos, DC, JCB, UFJ, Diners

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities

Reviews

