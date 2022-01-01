Hatsuho Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 7206 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|7206 yards
|74.9
|131
|Blue
|72
|6760 yards
|73.1
|123
|White
|72
|6375 yards
|70.7
|121
|Red (W)
|72
|5310 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Hatsuho Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 74.9/131
|400
|575
|395
|470
|175
|335
|455
|245
|520
|3570
|425
|345
|180
|590
|420
|410
|590
|175
|501
|3636
|7206
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|360
|560
|370
|435
|160
|330
|430
|220
|485
|3350
|395
|320
|170
|585
|375
|390
|570
|160
|445
|3410
|6760
|White M: 70.7/121
|335
|545
|350
|410
|145
|305
|400
|190
|470
|3150
|380
|310
|140
|560
|360
|360
|540
|145
|430
|3225
|6375
|Red W: 67.1/113
|305
|445
|330
|350
|110
|250
|350
|125
|400
|2665
|335
|255
|115
|420
|305
|325
|410
|115
|365
|2645
|5310
|Handicap
|13
|5
|7
|1
|15
|11
|3
|9
|17
|2
|14
|18
|16
|4
|8
|10
|12
|6
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1992
Golf Season March - December
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Master, UC, Amex, Nicos, DC, JCB, UFJ, Diners
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities
Reviews
Course Layout