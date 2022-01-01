Golf Club Sky Resort
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 71
Length 6220 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 68.4
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|BT
|71
|6220 yards
|68.4
Scorecard for Golf Club Sky Resort
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Mens M: 69.7/119
|347
|409
|371
|147
|346
|384
|473
|196
|595
|3268
|489
|371
|160
|317
|178
|379
|512
|139
|407
|2952
|6220
|Ladies W: 70.7/121
|347
|409
|371
|147
|346
|384
|473
|196
|595
|3268
|489
|371
|160
|317
|178
|379
|512
|139
|407
|2952
|6220
|Handicap
|9
|3
|15
|13
|1
|7
|17
|5
|11
|12
|6
|2
|16
|10
|4
|8
|18
|14
|Par
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|5
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|35
|71
Course Details
Year Built 1973
Golf Season April - November
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted AMEX, DC, JCB, Mastercard, NICOS, UC, UFJ, VISA
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Spa, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Course Layout