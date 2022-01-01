Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Gunma

Golf Club Sky Resort

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 71
Length 6220 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 68.4
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
BT 71 6220 yards 68.4
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Golf Club Sky Resort
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Mens M: 69.7/119 347 409 371 147 346 384 473 196 595 3268 489 371 160 317 178 379 512 139 407 2952 6220
Ladies W: 70.7/121 347 409 371 147 346 384 473 196 595 3268 489 371 160 317 178 379 512 139 407 2952 6220
Handicap 9 3 15 13 1 7 17 5 11 12 6 2 16 10 4 8 18 14
Par 4 4 4 3 4 4 5 3 5 36 5 4 3 4 3 4 5 3 4 35 71

Course Details

Year Built 1973
Golf Season April - November

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted AMEX, DC, JCB, Mastercard, NICOS, UC, UFJ, VISA
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Spa, Lockers, Locker Rooms

