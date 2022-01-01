Kanetsu Golf Club Nakayama Course
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6503 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|6503 yards
|73.1
|123
|Blue
|72
|6035 yards
|70.7
|121
|Blue (W)
|72
|6035 yards
|71.7
|123
|Red (W)
|72
|5010 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Kanetsu Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 73.1/123
|465
|357
|182
|546
|366
|407
|198
|365
|497
|3383
|430
|185
|341
|340
|515
|328
|142
|496
|343
|3120
|6503
|Blue M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|408
|330
|162
|530
|352
|389
|161
|346
|472
|3150
|375
|164
|316
|324
|467
|310
|127
|472
|330
|2885
|6035
|Red W: 67.1/113
|329
|295
|95
|476
|235
|330
|101
|298
|433
|2592
|309
|113
|280
|225
|380
|278
|115
|417
|301
|2418
|5010
|Handicap
|9
|3
|11
|5
|15
|1
|17
|13
|7
|2
|18
|12
|8
|4
|14
|10
|16
|6
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1995
Golf Season March - December
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Nearby Courses
Shibukawa, Gunma
Semi-Private
Shibukawa, Gunma
Semi-Private
Shibukawa, Gunma
Semi-Private
