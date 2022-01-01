Minohara Country Club - Mominoki Course
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6489 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|BT
|72
|6489 yards
|RT
|72
|6054 yards
Scorecard for Mominoki
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|380
|171
|438
|488
|364
|195
|360
|555
|366
|3317
|346
|329
|197
|347
|425
|161
|486
|355
|526
|3172
|6489
|Regular M: 69.1/119 W: 70.0/121
|361
|158
|417
|444
|347
|185
|343
|527
|346
|3128
|326
|300
|175
|317
|377
|146
|455
|333
|497
|2926
|6054
|Handicap
|11
|17
|1
|15
|5
|7
|9
|13
|3
|6
|12
|16
|10
|2
|14
|18
|8
|4
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|36
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1973
Golf Season Seasonal
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - included in green fee
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, UC, UFJ, DC, AMEX, Diners
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesShowers, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Available SportsFootGolf
