Minohara Country Club - Mominoki Course

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6489 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
BT 72 6489 yards
RT 72 6054 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Mominoki
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 380 171 438 488 364 195 360 555 366 3317 346 329 197 347 425 161 486 355 526 3172 6489
Regular M: 69.1/119 W: 70.0/121 361 158 417 444 347 185 343 527 346 3128 326 300 175 317 377 146 455 333 497 2926 6054
Handicap 11 17 1 15 5 7 9 13 3 6 12 16 10 2 14 18 8 4
Par 4 3 4 5 4 3 4 5 4 36 4 4 3 4 4 3 5 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1973
Golf Season Seasonal

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes - included in green fee
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, UC, UFJ, DC, AMEX, Diners

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Showers, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Available Sports

FootGolf

Reviews

