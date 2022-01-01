Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Chiba

Great Island Club

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6905 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 6905 yards 73.1 123
Blue 72 6404 yards 70.7 121
White 72 5867 yards 69.2 117
Gold 72 5408 yards 66.1 111
Red (W) 72 4976 yards 66.9 109
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Great Island Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 73.1/123 365 185 581 422 521 333 182 431 475 3495 380 362 196 540 334 565 385 225 423 3410 6905
Blue M: 70.7/121 342 160 546 371 508 322 151 389 415 3204 352 341 166 522 310 541 361 197 410 3200 6404
White M: 69.2/117 321 145 513 347 434 275 139 336 365 2875 335 321 157 498 300 521 345 164 351 2992 5867
Gold M: 66.1/111 289 138 481 339 397 240 124 310 349 2667 325 305 130 460 285 473 324 125 314 2741 5408
Red W: 66.9/109 261 113 452 317 387 238 99 291 301 2459 323 265 95 415 264 432 303 116 304 2517 4976
Handicap 9 15 1 3 5 17 13 11 7 12 8 16 2 18 6 4 14 10
Par 4 3 5 4 5 4 3 4 4 36 4 4 3 5 4 5 4 3 4 36 72

Year Built 1993
Golf Season Year round

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, UFJ, UC, VISA, AMEX, NICOS, Diners, Saison
Walking Allowed Yes

Restaurant

