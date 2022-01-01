Great Island Club
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6905 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|6905 yards
|73.1
|123
|Blue
|72
|6404 yards
|70.7
|121
|White
|72
|5867 yards
|69.2
|117
|Gold
|72
|5408 yards
|66.1
|111
|Red (W)
|72
|4976 yards
|66.9
|109
Scorecard for Great Island Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 73.1/123
|365
|185
|581
|422
|521
|333
|182
|431
|475
|3495
|380
|362
|196
|540
|334
|565
|385
|225
|423
|3410
|6905
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|342
|160
|546
|371
|508
|322
|151
|389
|415
|3204
|352
|341
|166
|522
|310
|541
|361
|197
|410
|3200
|6404
|White M: 69.2/117
|321
|145
|513
|347
|434
|275
|139
|336
|365
|2875
|335
|321
|157
|498
|300
|521
|345
|164
|351
|2992
|5867
|Gold M: 66.1/111
|289
|138
|481
|339
|397
|240
|124
|310
|349
|2667
|325
|305
|130
|460
|285
|473
|324
|125
|314
|2741
|5408
|Red W: 66.9/109
|261
|113
|452
|317
|387
|238
|99
|291
|301
|2459
|323
|265
|95
|415
|264
|432
|303
|116
|304
|2517
|4976
|Handicap
|9
|15
|1
|3
|5
|17
|13
|11
|7
|12
|8
|16
|2
|18
|6
|4
|14
|10
|Par
|4
|3
|5
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|36
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1993
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, UFJ, UC, VISA, AMEX, NICOS, Diners, Saison
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Reviews
