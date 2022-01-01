Chitose Airport Country Club - Hakusho/Oshidori Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6917 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|6917 yards
|73.1
|123
|Blue
|72
|6523 yards
|70.7
|121
|White
|72
|5838 yards
|69.2
|117
|Red (W)
|72
|5541 yards
|70.2
|119
Scorecard for Hakusho - Oshidori
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 73.1/123
|553
|181
|405
|378
|384
|195
|368
|429
|552
|3445
|388
|143
|558
|406
|545
|187
|396
|437
|412
|3472
|6917
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|539
|161
|370
|358
|356
|177
|360
|384
|528
|3233
|371
|130
|540
|383
|533
|172
|369
|415
|377
|3290
|6523
|White M: 69.2/117
|515
|147
|353
|282
|339
|161
|338
|367
|448
|2950
|360
|119
|473
|298
|461
|162
|332
|321
|362
|2888
|5838
|Red W: 70.2/119
|503
|134
|345
|237
|330
|118
|338
|312
|448
|2765
|306
|119
|415
|298
|461
|162
|332
|321
|362
|2776
|5541
|Handicap
|5
|11
|13
|7
|15
|3
|9
|1
|17
|10
|12
|2
|8
|4
|14
|6
|16
|18
|Par
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|4
|3
|5
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built N/A
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted AMEX, Master, JCB, VISA, Saison, Diners, UC, DC, Nicos
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Proper golf attire required.
Available FacilitiesLockers
Course Layout