Nidom Classic - Nispa Course
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 7029 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Green/Back
|72
|7029 yards
|White/Regular
|72
|6373 yards
|Gold/Senior
|72
|5748 yards
|Green/Ladies
|72
|5583 yards
Course Details
Year Built 1987
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season March - December
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - 3,300 yen
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes - included in green fee
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Single Allowed Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities
Reviews
