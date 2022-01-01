Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Hokkaido

Hokkaido Brooks Country Club

0
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7328 yards
Slope 142
Rating 75.6
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Championship 72 7328 yards 75.6 142
Championship (W) 72 7328 yards 82.9 150
Back 72 6941 yards 73.9 138
Back (W) 72 6941 yards 80.7 145
Regular (W) 72 6481 yards 78.2 139
Regular 72 6481 yards 71.8 132
Front 72 6059 yards 69.9 128
Front (W) 72 6059 yards 75.8 135
Ladies 72 5241 yards 66.2 119
Ladies (W) 72 5241 yards 71.3 125
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Hokkaido Brooks Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Championship M: 74.9/131 418 430 434 544 200 410 196 441 557 3630 424 551 364 222 456 445 201 558 461 3682 7312
Back M: 73.1/123 396 430 403 522 180 388 196 413 534 3462 400 551 335 195 428 413 169 526 441 3458 6920
Regular M: 70.7/121 370 406 378 486 163 360 174 397 487 3221 358 515 335 195 392 395 143 506 385 3224 6445
Front M: 69.2/119 347 386 358 467 148 340 146 382 487 3061 332 481 309 171 364 381 120 472 368 2998 6059
Ladies W: 67.1/113 321 336 260 432 90 316 139 295 386 2575 301 403 283 146 296 346 111 382 330 2598 5173
Handicap 15 3 9 5 13 7 17 1 11 10 4 16 14 8 2 18 6 12
Par 4 4 4 5 3 4 3 4 5 36 4 5 4 3 4 4 3 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1992
Golf Season March - November

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, Mastercard, Amex, UC, VISA, Diners Club, Saison
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

