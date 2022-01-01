Hokkaido Brooks Country Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7328 yards
Slope 142
Rating 75.6
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Championship
|72
|7328 yards
|75.6
|142
|Championship (W)
|72
|7328 yards
|82.9
|150
|Back
|72
|6941 yards
|73.9
|138
|Back (W)
|72
|6941 yards
|80.7
|145
|Regular (W)
|72
|6481 yards
|78.2
|139
|Regular
|72
|6481 yards
|71.8
|132
|Front
|72
|6059 yards
|69.9
|128
|Front (W)
|72
|6059 yards
|75.8
|135
|Ladies
|72
|5241 yards
|66.2
|119
|Ladies (W)
|72
|5241 yards
|71.3
|125
Scorecard for Hokkaido Brooks Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Championship M: 74.9/131
|418
|430
|434
|544
|200
|410
|196
|441
|557
|3630
|424
|551
|364
|222
|456
|445
|201
|558
|461
|3682
|7312
|Back M: 73.1/123
|396
|430
|403
|522
|180
|388
|196
|413
|534
|3462
|400
|551
|335
|195
|428
|413
|169
|526
|441
|3458
|6920
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|370
|406
|378
|486
|163
|360
|174
|397
|487
|3221
|358
|515
|335
|195
|392
|395
|143
|506
|385
|3224
|6445
|Front M: 69.2/119
|347
|386
|358
|467
|148
|340
|146
|382
|487
|3061
|332
|481
|309
|171
|364
|381
|120
|472
|368
|2998
|6059
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|321
|336
|260
|432
|90
|316
|139
|295
|386
|2575
|301
|403
|283
|146
|296
|346
|111
|382
|330
|2598
|5173
|Handicap
|15
|3
|9
|5
|13
|7
|17
|1
|11
|10
|4
|16
|14
|8
|2
|18
|6
|12
|Par
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1992
Golf Season March - November
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, Mastercard, Amex, UC, VISA, Diners Club, Saison
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
