Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Hokkaido

Chitose Airport Country Club - Hakusho/Sekirei Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6985 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 6985 yards 73.1 123
Blue 72 6541 yards 70.7 121
White 72 6016 yards 69.2 117
Red (W) 72 5663 yards 70.2 119
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Hakusho - Sekirei
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 73.1/123 553 181 405 378 384 195 368 429 552 3445 456 177 592 433 382 381 187 400 532 3540 6985
Blue M: 70.7/121 539 161 370 358 356 177 360 384 528 3233 429 162 571 394 359 352 172 359 510 3308 6541
White M: 69.2/117 515 147 353 282 339 161 338 367 448 2950 401 157 526 348 326 335 160 345 468 3066 6016
Red W: 70.2/119 503 134 345 237 330 118 338 312 448 2765 324 157 526 348 326 286 160 303 468 2898 5663
Handicap 1 11 3 13 15 17 9 5 7 10 8 12 2 6 4 14 16 18
Par 5 3 4 4 4 3 4 4 5 36 4 3 5 4 4 4 3 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built N/A
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted AMEX, Master, JCB, VISA, Saison, Diners, UC, DC, Nicos
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Proper golf attire required.

Available Facilities

Lockers

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Chitose Airport CC
Chitose Airport Country Club - Oshidori/Sekirei Course
Tomakomai, Hokkaido
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Chitose Airport CC
Chitose Airport Country Club - Hakusho/Oshidori Course
Tomakomai, Hokkaido
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Nidom Classic - Nispa: #8
Nidom Classic - Nispa Course
Tomakomai, Hokkaido
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Nidom Classic - Ikoro - Ashiri: #2
Nidom Classic - Ikoro - Ashiri/Kamui Course
Tomakomai, Hokkaido
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Nidom Classic - Ikoro - Pirika: #5
Nidom Classic - Ikoro - Kamui/Pirika Course
Tomakomai, Hokkaido
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Katsura GC
Katsura Golf Club
Tomakomai, Hokkaido
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Nidom Classic - Ikoro - Ashiri: #6
Nidom Classic - Ikoro - Pirika/Ashiri Course
Tomakomai, Hokkaido
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Tomakomai Golf Resort72 - Emina GC - East
Tomakomai Golf Resort72 - Emina Golf Club - East
Tomakomai, Hokkaido
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Tomakomai Golf Resort72 - Iris GC
Tomakomai Golf Resort72 - Iris Golf Club
Tomakomai, Hokkaido
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Tomakomai Golf Resort72 - Emina GC - West
Tomakomai Golf Resort72 - Emina Golf Club - West
Tomakomai, Hokkaido
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Tomakomai Golf Resort72 - Emina GC - South
Tomakomai Golf Resort72 - Emina Golf Club - South
Tomakomai, Hokkaido
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Hokkaido Classic GC: #18
Hokkaido Classic Golf Club
Hayakita, Hokkaido
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me