Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Hokkaido

Hokkaido River Hill Golf Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 6912 yards
Slope 123
Rating 72.6
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 6912 yards 72.6 123
Blue 72 6452 yards 70.9 121
White 72 6080 yards 69.0 118
Red 72 5631 yards 66.3 119
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Hokkaido River Hill Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Full Back M: 73.1/123 405 515 149 370 367 196 499 408 446 3355 405 422 538 124 439 476 174 529 450 3557 6912
Back M: 70.7/121 370 501 144 360 321 169 484 373 427 3149 384 412 503 119 404 426 155 494 406 3303 6452
Front M: 69.8/118 349 482 128 338 309 150 460 339 412 2967 360 397 485 103 383 402 131 469 383 3113 6080
Ladies W: 70.2/119 326 453 107 313 289 126 421 300 396 2731 319 380 466 89 363 383 125 441 334 2900 5631
Handicap 13 7 17 3 15 5 9 11 1 12 8 10 18 6 2 14 16 4
Par 4 5 3 4 4 3 5 4 4 36 4 4 5 3 4 4 3 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1975
Golf Season Seasonal

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, Master
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Chitose Airport CC
Chitose Airport Country Club - Hakusho/Sekirei Course
Tomakomai, Hokkaido
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Chitose Airport CC
Chitose Airport Country Club - Hakusho/Oshidori Course
Tomakomai, Hokkaido
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Hokkaido Brooks CC
Hokkaido Brooks Country Club
Tomakomai, Hokkaido
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Chitose Airport CC
Chitose Airport Country Club - Oshidori/Sekirei Course
Tomakomai, Hokkaido
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Nidom Classic - Nispa: #8
Nidom Classic - Nispa Course
Tomakomai, Hokkaido
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Nidom Classic - Ikoro - Ashiri: #2
Nidom Classic - Ikoro - Ashiri/Kamui Course
Tomakomai, Hokkaido
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Nidom Classic - Ikoro - Pirika: #5
Nidom Classic - Ikoro - Kamui/Pirika Course
Tomakomai, Hokkaido
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Nidom Classic - Ikoro - Ashiri: #6
Nidom Classic - Ikoro - Pirika/Ashiri Course
Tomakomai, Hokkaido
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Katsura GC
Katsura Golf Club
Tomakomai, Hokkaido
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Tomakomai Golf Resort72 - Emina GC - East
Tomakomai Golf Resort72 - Emina Golf Club - East
Tomakomai, Hokkaido
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Tomakomai Golf Resort72 - Iris GC
Tomakomai Golf Resort72 - Iris Golf Club
Tomakomai, Hokkaido
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Tomakomai Golf Resort72 - Emina GC - West
Tomakomai Golf Resort72 - Emina Golf Club - West
Tomakomai, Hokkaido
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me