Hokkaido River Hill Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 6912 yards
Slope 123
Rating 72.6
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|6912 yards
|72.6
|123
|Blue
|72
|6452 yards
|70.9
|121
|White
|72
|6080 yards
|69.0
|118
|Red
|72
|5631 yards
|66.3
|119
Scorecard for Hokkaido River Hill Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Full Back M: 73.1/123
|405
|515
|149
|370
|367
|196
|499
|408
|446
|3355
|405
|422
|538
|124
|439
|476
|174
|529
|450
|3557
|6912
|Back M: 70.7/121
|370
|501
|144
|360
|321
|169
|484
|373
|427
|3149
|384
|412
|503
|119
|404
|426
|155
|494
|406
|3303
|6452
|Front M: 69.8/118
|349
|482
|128
|338
|309
|150
|460
|339
|412
|2967
|360
|397
|485
|103
|383
|402
|131
|469
|383
|3113
|6080
|Ladies W: 70.2/119
|326
|453
|107
|313
|289
|126
|421
|300
|396
|2731
|319
|380
|466
|89
|363
|383
|125
|441
|334
|2900
|5631
|Handicap
|13
|7
|17
|3
|15
|5
|9
|11
|1
|12
|8
|10
|18
|6
|2
|14
|16
|4
|Par
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|36
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1975
Golf Season Seasonal
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, Master
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Tomakomai, Hokkaido
Semi-Private
Tomakomai, Hokkaido
Semi-Private
Tomakomai, Hokkaido
Semi-Private
Course Layout