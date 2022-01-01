Chitose Airport Country Club - Oshidori/Sekirei Course
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7012 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|7012 yards
|74.9
|131
|Blue
|72
|6598 yards
|73.1
|123
|White
|72
|5954 yards
|70.7
|121
|Red (W)
|72
|5674 yards
|70.2
|119
Scorecard for Oshidori - Sekirei
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 74.9/131
|388
|143
|558
|406
|545
|187
|396
|437
|412
|3472
|456
|177
|592
|433
|382
|381
|187
|400
|532
|3540
|7012
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|371
|130
|540
|383
|533
|172
|369
|415
|377
|3290
|429
|162
|571
|394
|359
|352
|172
|359
|510
|3308
|6598
|White M: 70.7/121
|360
|119
|473
|298
|461
|162
|332
|321
|362
|2888
|401
|157
|526
|348
|326
|335
|160
|345
|468
|3066
|5954
|Red W: 70.2/119
|306
|119
|415
|298
|461
|162
|332
|321
|362
|2776
|324
|157
|526
|348
|326
|286
|160
|303
|468
|2898
|5674
|Handicap
|7
|9
|11
|13
|15
|3
|17
|1
|5
|10
|8
|12
|2
|6
|4
|14
|16
|18
|Par
|4
|3
|5
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|36
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built N/A
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted AMEX, Master, JCB, VISA, Saison, Diners, UC, DC, Nicos
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Proper golf attire required.
Available FacilitiesLockers
