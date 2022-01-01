Greenland Resort Golf Course - Orange
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6167 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/Bent
|72
|6167 yards
|Back/Korai
|72
|6027 yards
|Regular/Bent
|72
|5758 yards
|Regular/Korai
|72
|5577 yards
Scorecard for Orange
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 70.7/121
|345
|296
|160
|467
|332
|346
|311
|528
|114
|2899
|410
|172
|528
|377
|341
|487
|393
|175
|349
|3232
|6131
|Regular M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119
|333
|247
|135
|455
|308
|331
|290
|480
|145
|2724
|381
|150
|508
|355
|324
|470
|380
|152
|321
|3041
|5765
|Handicap
|3
|13
|11
|1
|9
|5
|17
|7
|15
|8
|14
|4
|10
|16
|12
|6
|18
|2
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|36
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1966
Greens Bent/Korai Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
GPS Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, UFJ, UC, BC, Master
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
