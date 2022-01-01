Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kyushu / Kumamoto

Greenland Resort Golf Course - Orange

0
About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6167 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back/Bent 72 6167 yards
Back/Korai 72 6027 yards
Regular/Bent 72 5758 yards
Regular/Korai 72 5577 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Orange
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 70.7/121 345 296 160 467 332 346 311 528 114 2899 410 172 528 377 341 487 393 175 349 3232 6131
Regular M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119 333 247 135 455 308 331 290 480 145 2724 381 150 508 355 324 470 380 152 321 3041 5765
Handicap 3 13 11 1 9 5 17 7 15 8 14 4 10 16 12 6 18 2
Par 4 4 3 5 4 4 4 5 3 36 4 3 5 4 4 5 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1966
Greens Bent/Korai Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
GPS Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, UFJ, UC, BC, Master

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

