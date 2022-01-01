Ueki Country Club
About
Holes 20
Type Semi-Private
Par 75
Length 5266 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|75
|5266 yards
Scorecard for Ueki Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 61.1/100
|140
|475
|108
|280
|88
|331
|108
|331
|506
|2367
|325
|281
|129
|435
|249
|131
|142
|376
|135
|2203
|4570
|Regular M: 60.0/98 W: 60.8/99
|113
|464
|98
|270
|88
|328
|83
|326
|434
|2204
|289
|256
|116
|410
|235
|118
|142
|346
|130
|2042
|4246
|Handicap
|7
|3
|9
|1
|17
|11
|15
|13
|5
|8
|10
|2
|16
|12
|14
|6
|4
|18
|Par
|3
|5
|3
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|5
|34
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|3
|4
|3
|33
|67
Course Details
Year Built 2000
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout