Ueki Country Club

About

Holes 20
Type Semi-Private
Par 75
Length 5266 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 75 5266 yards
Scorecard for Ueki Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 61.1/100 140 475 108 280 88 331 108 331 506 2367 325 281 129 435 249 131 142 376 135 2203 4570
Regular M: 60.0/98 W: 60.8/99 113 464 98 270 88 328 83 326 434 2204 289 256 116 410 235 118 142 346 130 2042 4246
Handicap 7 3 9 1 17 11 15 13 5 8 10 2 16 12 14 6 4 18
Par 3 5 3 4 3 4 3 4 5 34 4 4 3 5 4 3 3 4 3 33 67

Course Details

Year Built 2000
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

