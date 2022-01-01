Kao Golf Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6790 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6790 yards
|73.1
|123
|Reg
|72
|6426 yards
|70.7
|121
|Lad
|72
|5326 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Kao Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|400
|156
|531
|415
|390
|432
|191
|540
|419
|3474
|411
|148
|320
|549
|390
|156
|406
|528
|408
|3316
|6790
|White M: 70.7/121
|377
|142
|507
|391
|375
|410
|179
|523
|399
|3303
|380
|134
|289
|522
|363
|145
|397
|511
|382
|3123
|6426
|Red W: 67.1/113
|309
|115
|460
|344
|263
|357
|137
|470
|349
|2804
|324
|98
|241
|424
|309
|83
|296
|443
|304
|2522
|5326
|Handicap
|11
|17
|3
|13
|7
|1
|15
|9
|5
|6
|18
|16
|2
|10
|14
|8
|4
|12
|Par
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1997
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, UC, Diners
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
