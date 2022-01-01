Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kyushu / Kumamoto

Kao Golf Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6790 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6790 yards 73.1 123
Reg 72 6426 yards 70.7 121
Lad 72 5326 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Kao Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 400 156 531 415 390 432 191 540 419 3474 411 148 320 549 390 156 406 528 408 3316 6790
White M: 70.7/121 377 142 507 391 375 410 179 523 399 3303 380 134 289 522 363 145 397 511 382 3123 6426
Red W: 67.1/113 309 115 460 344 263 357 137 470 349 2804 324 98 241 424 309 83 296 443 304 2522 5326
Handicap 11 17 3 13 7 1 15 9 5 6 18 16 2 10 14 8 4 12
Par 4 3 5 4 4 4 3 5 4 36 4 3 4 5 4 3 4 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1997

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, UC, Diners
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Tsukasa Kikusui GC
Tsukasa Kikusui Golf Club
Nagomi, Kumamoto
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Tsukasa Royal GC: Clubhouse
Tsukasa Royal Golf Club
Tamana, Kumamoto
Private/Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Hyakkaen GC: #1
Hyakkaen Golf Club
Koshi, Kumamoto
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Greenland Resort GC - Green: #3
Greenland Resort Golf Course - Green/White
Arao, Kumamoto
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Greenland Resort GC - Orange: #3
Greenland Resort Golf Course - Orange
Arao, Kumamoto
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Kahoku GC
Kahoku Golf Club
Yamaga, Kumamoto
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kikuchi CC: #7
Kikuchi Country Club
Kikuchi, Kumamoto
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Fukuoka Sunlake GC: #12
Fukuoka Sunlake Golf Club
Miyama, Fukuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Ariake CC: #1
Ariake Country Club
Omuta, Fukuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Aso Ozu GC: #2
Aso Ozu Golf Club
Ozu, Kumamoto
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Higo Sun Valley CC
Higo Sun Valley Country Club
Nishihara, Kumamoto
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Chisun CC Mifune: #11
Chisun Country Club Mifune
Mifune, Kumamoto
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me