Kyushu Golf Club Shotaizan Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6721 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6721 yards
|73.1
|123
|Regl
|72
|6328 yards
|70.7
|121
|Front
|72
|6051 yards
|69.2
|118
|Ladies
|72
|5540 yards
|70.2
|119
Scorecard for Kyushu Golf Club Shotaizan Course
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 73.1/123
|544
|359
|384
|196
|372
|511
|227
|397
|432
|3422
|404
|400
|493
|388
|134
|388
|405
|196
|491
|3299
|6721
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|532
|340
|362
|170
|355
|491
|213
|377
|414
|3254
|381
|383
|479
|364
|111
|363
|370
|152
|471
|3074
|6328
|White M: 69.2/118
|518
|318
|344
|170
|318
|491
|193
|363
|371
|3086
|381
|361
|468
|337
|111
|363
|356
|132
|456
|2965
|6051
|Red W: 70.2/119
|453
|318
|330
|145
|318
|471
|141
|350
|303
|2829
|361
|361
|349
|337
|102
|337
|336
|111
|417
|2711
|5540
|Handicap
|3
|15
|9
|11
|17
|5
|7
|1
|13
|10
|16
|4
|6
|18
|12
|2
|14
|8
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1992
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Shunsuke Kato (1992)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Single Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout