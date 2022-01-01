Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kyushu / Kumamoto

Kyushu Golf Club Shotaizan Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6721 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6721 yards 73.1 123
Regl 72 6328 yards 70.7 121
Front 72 6051 yards 69.2 118
Ladies 72 5540 yards 70.2 119
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Kyushu Golf Club Shotaizan Course
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 73.1/123 544 359 384 196 372 511 227 397 432 3422 404 400 493 388 134 388 405 196 491 3299 6721
Blue M: 70.7/121 532 340 362 170 355 491 213 377 414 3254 381 383 479 364 111 363 370 152 471 3074 6328
White M: 69.2/118 518 318 344 170 318 491 193 363 371 3086 381 361 468 337 111 363 356 132 456 2965 6051
Red W: 70.2/119 453 318 330 145 318 471 141 350 303 2829 361 361 349 337 102 337 336 111 417 2711 5540
Handicap 3 15 9 11 17 5 7 1 13 10 16 4 6 18 12 2 14 8
Par 5 4 4 3 4 5 3 4 4 36 4 4 5 4 3 4 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1992
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Shunsuke Kato (1992)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Single Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Greenland Resort GC - Green: #3
Greenland Resort Golf Course - Green/White
Arao, Kumamoto
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Greenland Resort GC - Orange: #3
Greenland Resort Golf Course - Orange
Arao, Kumamoto
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Tsukasa Royal GC: Clubhouse
Tsukasa Royal Golf Club
Tamana, Kumamoto
Private/Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Tsukasa Kikusui GC
Tsukasa Kikusui Golf Club
Nagomi, Kumamoto
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Ariake CC: #1
Ariake Country Club
Omuta, Fukuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kao GC: #17
Kao Golf Club
Yamaga, Kumamoto
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Fukuoka Sunlake GC: #12
Fukuoka Sunlake Golf Club
Miyama, Fukuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Hyakkaen GC: #1
Hyakkaen Golf Club
Koshi, Kumamoto
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Kahoku GC
Kahoku Golf Club
Yamaga, Kumamoto
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kumamoto Chuo CC
Kumamoto Chuo Country Club
Kikuchi, Kumamoto
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Konagai Country Club
Isahaya, Nagasaki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yame Jyoyo GC
Yame Jyoyo Golf Club
Yame, Fukuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me