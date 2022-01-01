Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kyushu / Kumamoto

Tamana Country Club

0
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7083 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back/Main 72 7083 yards
Back/Sub 72 6790 yards
Regular/Main 72 6638 yards
Regular/Sub 72 6351 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Tamana Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 74.9/131 W: 75.9/133 453 417 202 580 376 199 521 426 451 3625 446 437 170 556 341 366 396 191 555 3458 7083
Regular M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125 430 399 182 530 361 178 504 414 436 3434 412 424 155 523 320 340 365 175 490 3204 6638
Handicap 3 11 17 7 13 15 9 1 5 2 10 18 4 16 14 6 12 8
Par 4 4 3 5 4 3 5 4 4 36 4 4 3 5 4 4 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1976
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, BC, Diners

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lounge, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

