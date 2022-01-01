Tamana Country Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7083 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/Main
|72
|7083 yards
|Back/Sub
|72
|6790 yards
|Regular/Main
|72
|6638 yards
|Regular/Sub
|72
|6351 yards
Scorecard for Tamana Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 74.9/131 W: 75.9/133
|453
|417
|202
|580
|376
|199
|521
|426
|451
|3625
|446
|437
|170
|556
|341
|366
|396
|191
|555
|3458
|7083
|Regular M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125
|430
|399
|182
|530
|361
|178
|504
|414
|436
|3434
|412
|424
|155
|523
|320
|340
|365
|175
|490
|3204
|6638
|Handicap
|3
|11
|17
|7
|13
|15
|9
|1
|5
|2
|10
|18
|4
|16
|14
|6
|12
|8
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|36
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1976
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, BC, Diners
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge, Lockers, Locker Rooms
