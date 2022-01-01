Greenland Resort Golf Course - Green/White
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6404 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/Korai
|72
|6404 yards
|Back/Bent
|72
|6403 yards
|70.7
|121
|Regular/Bent (W)
|72
|6131 yards
|69.2
|117
|Regular/Bent
|72
|6131 yards
|71.7
|123
|Regular/Korai
|72
|6107 yards
Scorecard for Green/White
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 70.7/121
|545
|415
|170
|315
|330
|485
|359
|177
|334
|3130
|445
|564
|447
|337
|364
|504
|196
|307
|109
|3273
|6403
|Regular M: 69.2/117 W: 71.7/123
|525
|395
|149
|293
|325
|467
|350
|164
|324
|2992
|433
|545
|421
|318
|355
|503
|167
|297
|100
|3139
|6131
|Handicap
|3
|1
|15
|13
|7
|9
|11
|17
|5
|6
|4
|10
|14
|12
|8
|2
|16
|18
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|4
|5
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|3
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1966
Greens Bent/Korai Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
GPS Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, UFJ, UC, BC, Master
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Course Layout