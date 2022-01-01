Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kyushu / Kumamoto

Greenland Resort Golf Course - Green/White

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6404 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back/Korai 72 6404 yards
Back/Bent 72 6403 yards 70.7 121
Regular/Bent (W) 72 6131 yards 69.2 117
Regular/Bent 72 6131 yards 71.7 123
Regular/Korai 72 6107 yards
Scorecard for Green/White
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 70.7/121 545 415 170 315 330 485 359 177 334 3130 445 564 447 337 364 504 196 307 109 3273 6403
Regular M: 69.2/117 W: 71.7/123 525 395 149 293 325 467 350 164 324 2992 433 545 421 318 355 503 167 297 100 3139 6131
Handicap 3 1 15 13 7 9 11 17 5 6 4 10 14 12 8 2 16 18
Par 5 4 3 4 4 5 4 3 4 36 4 5 4 4 4 5 3 4 3 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1966
Greens Bent/Korai Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
GPS Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, UFJ, UC, BC, Master

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

