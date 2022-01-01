Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kyushu / Fukuoka

Shiranui Golf Course

About

Holes 9
Type Public
Style Parkland
Par 36
Length 3175 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back/Black 36 3175 yards
Back/Red 36 2777 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Shiranui Golf Course
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 354 369 487 142 342 392 492 190 407 3175 6050
Handicap 9 5 7 17 15 3 13 11 1
Par 4 4 5 3 4 4 5 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1968
Greens Tifton/Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, JCB, Mastercard, AMEX, Diners Club, Discover
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

