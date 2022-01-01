Shiranui Golf Course
About
Holes 9
Type Public
Style Parkland
Par 36
Length 3175 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/Black
|36
|3175 yards
|Back/Red
|36
|2777 yards
Scorecard for Shiranui Golf Course
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|354
|369
|487
|142
|342
|392
|492
|190
|407
|3175
|6050
|Handicap
|9
|5
|7
|17
|15
|3
|13
|11
|1
|Par
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1968
Greens Tifton/Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, JCB, Mastercard, AMEX, Diners Club, Discover
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout