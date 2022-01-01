Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Saitama

Takane Country Club - West/East Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6700 yards
Slope 132
Rating 72.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black/A 72 6700 yards 72.1 132
Black/B 72 6508 yards 71.3 133
Blue/A 72 6467 yards 71.1 129
Blue/B 72 6241 yards 70.1 131
White/A 72 6136 yards 69.6 126
White/B 72 5921 yards 68.6 128
Green/A 72 5713 yards 67.8 122
Green/B 72 5560 yards 67.1 124
Gold/A 72 5454 yards 66.7 119
Gold/B 72 5317 yards 65.9 122
Red/A 72 5235 yards 65.7 119
Red/B 72 5113 yards 65.1 120
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for West/East
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 73.1/123 432 449 376 366 356 236 400 194 564 3373 490 413 353 159 521 356 207 408 369 3276 6649
Blue M: 70.7/121 412 427 350 345 342 228 380 172 555 3211 467 392 336 142 502 328 191 383 358 3099 6310
White M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119 382 427 324 345 342 121 357 162 545 3005 449 373 319 130 486 311 177 371 347 2963 5968
Gold W: 67.1/113 382 427 324 345 327 121 342 162 545 2975 449 303 319 130 474 311 146 371 347 2850 5825
Handicap 5 11 13 1 15 7 3 9 17 10 2 8 12 14 4 16 18 6
Par 4 5 4 4 4 3 4 3 5 36 5 4 4 3 5 4 3 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1962
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, AMEX, VISA, Diners Club, Mastercard
Metal Spikes Allowed Soft spikes recommended
Single Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Heritage GC
Heritage Golf Course
Kumagaya, Saitama
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Takane CC
Takane Country Club - West/South Course
Namegawa, Saitama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Takane CC
Takane Country Club - South/East Course
Namegawa, Saitama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kawagoe CC - East: #8
Kawagoe Country Club - East/West Course
Higashimatsuyama, Saitama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Omurasaki GC - West: #6
Omurasaki Golf Club - West/Middle Course
Namegawa, Saitama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Omurasaki GC - East: #7
Omurasaki Golf Club - East/West Course
Namegawa, Saitama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kawagoe CC - West: #1
Kawagoe Country Club - West/Middle Course
Higashimatsuyama, Saitama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kawagoe CC - Middle: #1
Kawagoe Country Club - Middle/East Course
Higashimatsuyama, Saitama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Higashi Matsuyama CC
Higashi Matsuyama Country Club - Middle/West Course
Higashimatsuyama, Saitama
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Taiheiyo Club Konan: Clubhouse
Taiheiyo Club Konan Course
Kumagaya, Saitama
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Higashi Matsuyama CC
Higashi Matsuyama Country Club - West/East Course
Higashimatsuyama, Saitama
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Omurasaki GC - East: #3
Omurasaki Golf Club - Middle/East Course
Namegawa, Saitama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me