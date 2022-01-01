Takane Country Club - West/East Course
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6700 yards
Slope 132
Rating 72.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black/A
|72
|6700 yards
|72.1
|132
|Black/B
|72
|6508 yards
|71.3
|133
|Blue/A
|72
|6467 yards
|71.1
|129
|Blue/B
|72
|6241 yards
|70.1
|131
|White/A
|72
|6136 yards
|69.6
|126
|White/B
|72
|5921 yards
|68.6
|128
|Green/A
|72
|5713 yards
|67.8
|122
|Green/B
|72
|5560 yards
|67.1
|124
|Gold/A
|72
|5454 yards
|66.7
|119
|Gold/B
|72
|5317 yards
|65.9
|122
|Red/A
|72
|5235 yards
|65.7
|119
|Red/B
|72
|5113 yards
|65.1
|120
Scorecard for West/East
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 73.1/123
|432
|449
|376
|366
|356
|236
|400
|194
|564
|3373
|490
|413
|353
|159
|521
|356
|207
|408
|369
|3276
|6649
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|412
|427
|350
|345
|342
|228
|380
|172
|555
|3211
|467
|392
|336
|142
|502
|328
|191
|383
|358
|3099
|6310
|White M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119
|382
|427
|324
|345
|342
|121
|357
|162
|545
|3005
|449
|373
|319
|130
|486
|311
|177
|371
|347
|2963
|5968
|Gold W: 67.1/113
|382
|427
|324
|345
|327
|121
|342
|162
|545
|2975
|449
|303
|319
|130
|474
|311
|146
|371
|347
|2850
|5825
|Handicap
|5
|11
|13
|1
|15
|7
|3
|9
|17
|10
|2
|8
|12
|14
|4
|16
|18
|6
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|3
|5
|36
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1962
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, AMEX, VISA, Diners Club, Mastercard
Metal Spikes Allowed Soft spikes recommended
Single Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
