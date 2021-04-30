Oaso Golf Course
Holes 18
Par 72
Length 6871 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6871 yards
|73.1
|123
|Back (W)
|72
|6871 yards
|73.6
|127
Scorecard for O-Aso Golf Links
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123 W: 73.6/127
|603
|411
|212
|407
|433
|314
|183
|407
|554
|3524
|376
|362
|537
|169
|345
|430
|205
|557
|366
|3347
|6871
|Handicap
|5
|7
|13
|1
|9
|17
|15
|11
|3
|8
|10
|2
|12
|18
|6
|14
|4
|16
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built N/A
Food & BeverageBar, Restaurant
Available FacilitiesClubhouse, Showers, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Stay & Play Offers
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Course Layout