Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Saitama

Oaso Golf Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

Golf Advisor Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type
Par 72
Length 6871 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6871 yards 73.1 123
Back (W) 72 6871 yards 73.6 127
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for O-Aso Golf Links
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 W: 73.6/127 603 411 212 407 433 314 183 407 554 3524 376 362 537 169 345 430 205 557 366 3347 6871
Handicap 5 7 13 1 9 17 15 11 3 8 10 2 12 18 6 14 4 16
Par 5 4 3 4 4 4 3 4 5 36 4 4 5 3 4 4 3 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built N/A

Food & Beverage

Bar, Restaurant

Available Facilities

Clubhouse, Showers, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a Golf Advisor ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Taiheiyo Club Konan: Clubhouse
Taiheiyo Club Konan Course
Kumagaya, Saitama
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yoshimi Golf Course - West/East
Yoshimi, Saitama
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yoshimi Golf Course - Middle/West
Yoshimi, Saitama
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yoshimi Golf Course - Middle/East
Yoshimi, Saitama
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Olympic CC Lake Tsuruga
Olympic Country Club Lake Tsuruga Course
Misato, Saitama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
JGM Ogose GC
JGM Ogose Golf Club
Ogose, Saitama
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kamisato Golf Course
Kamisato, Saitama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Mission Hills CC
Mission Hills Country Club
Minano, Saitama
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Olympic National GC WEST
Olympic National Golf Club WEST - Camellia Course
Moroyama, Saitama
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Olympic National GC WEST
Olympic National Golf Club WEST - Moss Phlox Course
Moroyama, Saitama
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Olympic National GC WEST
Olympic National Golf Club WEST - Azalea Course
Moroyama, Saitama
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Olympic National GC EAST
Olympic National Golf Club EAST
Moroyama, Saitama
Private
0.0
0
Write Review

Stay & Play Offers

Black Lake Golf Club
Stay & Play at Black Lake Golf Club
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
Travel Offers
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
From $174
Silverado Resort and Spa
Travel Offers
Unlimited Golf Package at Silverado Resort and Spa, Napa
From $489
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
Travel Offers
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
From $139
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
Travel Offers
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
From $1100
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me