Hida Sugo Resort & Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6501 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|6501 yards
|73.1
|123
|White
|72
|6059 yards
|70.7
|121
|White (W)
|72
|6059 yards
|71.7
|123
|Red (W)
|72
|5458 yards
|70.2
|119
Scorecard for Hidasugo Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|498
|350
|167
|420
|510
|428
|403
|156
|355
|3287
|361
|306
|180
|388
|527
|372
|504
|215
|361
|3214
|6501
|White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|465
|329
|151
|405
|466
|385
|347
|130
|328
|3006
|330
|288
|163
|370
|512
|360
|493
|200
|337
|3053
|6059
|Red W: 70.2/119
|425
|319
|151
|324
|446
|334
|291
|130
|328
|2748
|313
|258
|100
|285
|501
|347
|469
|130
|307
|2710
|5458
|Handicap
|15
|9
|11
|1
|5
|13
|17
|7
|3
|18
|10
|12
|4
|6
|2
|14
|8
|16
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1973
Golf Season Seasonal
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted DC, JCB, Nicos, UC, VISA
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Course Layout