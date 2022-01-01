Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Gifu

Hida Sugo Resort & Country Club

0
About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6501 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 6501 yards 73.1 123
White 72 6059 yards 70.7 121
White (W) 72 6059 yards 71.7 123
Red (W) 72 5458 yards 70.2 119
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Hidasugo Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 498 350 167 420 510 428 403 156 355 3287 361 306 180 388 527 372 504 215 361 3214 6501
White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 465 329 151 405 466 385 347 130 328 3006 330 288 163 370 512 360 493 200 337 3053 6059
Red W: 70.2/119 425 319 151 324 446 334 291 130 328 2748 313 258 100 285 501 347 469 130 307 2710 5458
Handicap 15 9 11 1 5 13 17 7 3 18 10 12 4 6 2 14 8 16
Par 5 4 3 4 5 4 4 3 4 36 4 4 3 4 5 4 5 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1973
Golf Season Seasonal

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted DC, JCB, Nicos, UC, VISA

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

