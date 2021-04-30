Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Toyama

Yatsuo Country Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6914 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6914 yards
Regular 72 6477 yards
Front 72 6080 yards
Gold 72 5671 yards
Red 72 5200 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Yatsuo Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 537 346 350 432 426 172 420 212 545 3440 398 338 178 425 584 420 196 388 547 3474 6914
Regular M: 70.7/121 518 323 329 396 391 152 395 187 519 3210 378 325 158 400 538 394 168 369 524 3254 6464
Front M: 69.1/119 W: 71.7/123 495 306 308 373 371 133 370 167 491 3014 359 312 139 376 515 370 148 349 498 3066 6080
Handicap 3 15 11 1 9 17 7 13 5 10 16 18 4 2 6 14 12 8
Par 5 4 4 4 4 3 4 3 5 36 4 4 3 4 5 4 3 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1994
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range No
Caddies Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Dress code Proper golf attire required.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

