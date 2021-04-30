Yatsuo Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6914 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6914 yards
|Regular
|72
|6477 yards
|Front
|72
|6080 yards
|Gold
|72
|5671 yards
|Red
|72
|5200 yards
Scorecard for Yatsuo Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|537
|346
|350
|432
|426
|172
|420
|212
|545
|3440
|398
|338
|178
|425
|584
|420
|196
|388
|547
|3474
|6914
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|518
|323
|329
|396
|391
|152
|395
|187
|519
|3210
|378
|325
|158
|400
|538
|394
|168
|369
|524
|3254
|6464
|Front M: 69.1/119 W: 71.7/123
|495
|306
|308
|373
|371
|133
|370
|167
|491
|3014
|359
|312
|139
|376
|515
|370
|148
|349
|498
|3066
|6080
|Handicap
|3
|15
|11
|1
|9
|17
|7
|13
|5
|10
|16
|18
|4
|2
|6
|14
|12
|8
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|3
|5
|36
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1994
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range No
Caddies Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Dress code Proper golf attire required.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers
Stay & Play Offers
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
