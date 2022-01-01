Toyama Country Club - Yakushi/Jinzu Course
About
Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 6781 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 71.6
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6781 yards
|71.6
|Front
|72
|6019 yards
|67.8
|Ladies
|72
|5035 yards
|67.8
Scorecard for Yakushi/Jinzu
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|506
|382
|354
|207
|389
|566
|416
|194
|365
|3379
|523
|295
|209
|403
|470
|415
|204
|344
|539
|3402
|6781
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|493
|369
|341
|174
|367
|534
|408
|169
|314
|3169
|496
|283
|161
|395
|455
|398
|179
|328
|520
|3215
|6384
|Front M: 69.8/119
|475
|344
|325
|155
|344
|518
|398
|133
|314
|3006
|471
|283
|144
|376
|389
|373
|159
|328
|490
|3013
|6019
|Gold M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119
|455
|283
|325
|136
|288
|496
|345
|114
|314
|2756
|455
|283
|131
|354
|353
|355
|139
|328
|424
|2822
|5578
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|395
|283
|265
|136
|288
|401
|345
|114
|314
|2541
|353
|240
|131
|276
|343
|355
|139
|233
|424
|2494
|5035
|Handicap
|9
|1
|11
|13
|7
|3
|15
|5
|17
|6
|10
|12
|2
|14
|16
|18
|8
|4
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1971
Golf Season Year round. Closed when it snows.
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, UC, DC, UFJ
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout