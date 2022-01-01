Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Toyama

Tonami Royal Golf Club

0
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6649 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6649 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Tonami Royal Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125 390 357 387 519 388 193 583 430 189 3436 504 340 182 348 378 413 168 567 313 3213 6649
Red M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119 344 340 362 460 353 147 551 349 133 3039 479 303 156 302 315 384 140 523 278 2880 5919
Handicap 11 9 5 13 15 17 1 3 7 4 12 8 14 10 6 16 2 18
Par 4 4 4 5 4 3 5 4 3 36 5 4 3 4 4 4 3 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1990

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, UFJ, etc.
Walking Allowed Yes

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

