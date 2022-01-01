Tonami Royal Golf Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6649 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6649 yards
Scorecard for Tonami Royal Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125
|390
|357
|387
|519
|388
|193
|583
|430
|189
|3436
|504
|340
|182
|348
|378
|413
|168
|567
|313
|3213
|6649
|Red M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119
|344
|340
|362
|460
|353
|147
|551
|349
|133
|3039
|479
|303
|156
|302
|315
|384
|140
|523
|278
|2880
|5919
|Handicap
|11
|9
|5
|13
|15
|17
|1
|3
|7
|4
|12
|8
|14
|10
|6
|16
|2
|18
|Par
|4
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1990
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, UFJ, etc.
Walking Allowed Yes
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
