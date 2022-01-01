Hiroshima Kouyou Country Club - Sannose/Mikura Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6782 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Full Back/Main
|72
|6782 yards
|Full Back/Sub
|72
|6722 yards
|Back/Main
|72
|6485 yards
|Back/Sub
|72
|6421 yards
|Regular/Main
|72
|6152 yards
|Regular/Sub
|72
|6100 yards
|Senior/Main
|72
|5402 yards
|Women/Main
|72
|5402 yards
|Senior/Sub
|72
|5360 yards
|Women/Sub
|72
|5360 yards
Scorecard for Sannose/Mikura
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Yellow M: 73.1/123
|371
|518
|354
|600
|242
|380
|221
|333
|385
|3404
|525
|202
|374
|586
|413
|180
|404
|347
|421
|3452
|6856
|Red W: 71.7/123
|344
|512
|330
|581
|229
|345
|197
|319
|367
|3224
|502
|160
|344
|561
|399
|148
|384
|336
|399
|3233
|6457
|Handicap
|11
|9
|1
|5
|13
|7
|15
|17
|3
|8
|10
|12
|14
|2
|6
|16
|18
|4
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|5
|3
|4
|3
|4
|4
|36
|5
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1976
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted DC / JCB / NICOS / UC / VISA / Diners / UFJ
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Hatsukaichi, Hiroshima
Semi-Private
Hatsukaichi, Hiroshima
Semi-Private
Course Layout