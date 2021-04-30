Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chugoku / Hiroshima

Hiroshima Nishi Country Club

About

Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 6557 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1

Also known as Hiroshima West Country Club.

Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 6557 yards 73.1 123
White 72 6210 yards 70.7 121
White (W) 72 6210 yards 71.7 123
Red (W) 72 5125 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Hiroshima Nishi Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 355 156 377 346 515 410 195 486 402 3242 336 206 402 411 514 177 533 391 345 3315 6557
White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 335 144 352 318 493 396 170 471 386 3065 326 185 382 370 492 165 512 381 332 3145 6210
Red W: 67.1/113 312 116 294 281 407 346 150 380 343 2629 312 126 287 328 412 110 372 283 266 2496 5125
Handicap 13 17 9 15 1 3 7 11 5 18 4 14 2 16 12 8 10 6
Par 4 3 4 4 5 4 3 5 4 36 4 3 4 4 5 3 5 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1975
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Putting Green Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lounge, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

