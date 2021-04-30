Hiroshima Nishi Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 6557 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Also known as Hiroshima West Country Club.
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|6557 yards
|73.1
|123
|White
|72
|6210 yards
|70.7
|121
|White (W)
|72
|6210 yards
|71.7
|123
|Red (W)
|72
|5125 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Hiroshima Nishi Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|355
|156
|377
|346
|515
|410
|195
|486
|402
|3242
|336
|206
|402
|411
|514
|177
|533
|391
|345
|3315
|6557
|White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|335
|144
|352
|318
|493
|396
|170
|471
|386
|3065
|326
|185
|382
|370
|492
|165
|512
|381
|332
|3145
|6210
|Red W: 67.1/113
|312
|116
|294
|281
|407
|346
|150
|380
|343
|2629
|312
|126
|287
|328
|412
|110
|372
|283
|266
|2496
|5125
|Handicap
|13
|17
|9
|15
|1
|3
|7
|11
|5
|18
|4
|14
|2
|16
|12
|8
|10
|6
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|5
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1975
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Putting Green Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Stay & Play Offers
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Course Layout