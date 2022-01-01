Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chugoku / Hiroshima

Hiroshima Kouyou Country Club - Maruko/Sannose Course

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6704 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Full Back/Main 72 6704 yards
Full Back/Sub 72 6579 yards
Back/Main 72 6403 yards
Back/Sub 72 6265 yards
Regular/Main 72 6024 yards
Regular/Main (W) 72 5888 yards
Senior/Main 72 5341 yards
Women/Main 72 5309 yards
Senior/Main (W) 72 5226 yards
Women/Sub 72 5180 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Maruko/Sannose
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Yellow M: 73.1/123 363 395 374 188 553 335 444 199 558 3409 371 518 354 600 242 380 221 333 385 3404 6813
Red W: 71.7/123 311 379 348 159 512 320 411 160 516 3116 344 512 330 581 229 345 197 319 367 3224 6340
Handicap 5 1 11 7 13 9 15 17 3 12 10 2 6 14 8 16 18 4
Par 4 4 4 3 5 4 4 3 5 36 4 5 4 5 3 4 3 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1976
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted DC / JCB / NICOS / UC / VISA / Diners / UFJ
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

