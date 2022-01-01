Waki Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6951 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|BT
|72
|6951 yards
|73.1
|123
|RT
|72
|6046 yards
|70.7
|121
|LT
|72
|5421 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Waki Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|391
|526
|182
|396
|438
|421
|384
|193
|544
|3475
|416
|204
|443
|535
|178
|367
|439
|354
|540
|3476
|6951
|Regular/Back M: 72.0/122
|372
|505
|162
|372
|398
|402
|341
|172
|531
|3255
|397
|175
|412
|513
|160
|344
|412
|326
|510
|3249
|6504
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|345
|475
|139
|354
|375
|379
|334
|152
|504
|3057
|374
|152
|372
|490
|128
|312
|378
|303
|480
|2989
|6046
|Gold M: 69.2/117
|312
|453
|120
|336
|346
|352
|316
|127
|476
|2838
|348
|122
|345
|446
|101
|284
|341
|284
|464
|2735
|5573
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|312
|453
|120
|336
|298
|352
|304
|127
|440
|2742
|348
|122
|345
|424
|101
|284
|341
|284
|430
|2679
|5421
|Handicap
|5
|13
|17
|11
|1
|7
|15
|3
|9
|8
|12
|2
|6
|16
|10
|4
|18
|14
|Par
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1995
Golf Season Year round
Architect Mitsuaki Kobayashi (1995)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Bunker Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB / VISA / UC / DC / AMEX / UFJ NICOS / LIFE / Cedyna (CF) / Rakuten KC
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Available SportsMinigolf
Course Layout