About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6951 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
BT 72 6951 yards 73.1 123
RT 72 6046 yards 70.7 121
LT 72 5421 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Waki Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 391 526 182 396 438 421 384 193 544 3475 416 204 443 535 178 367 439 354 540 3476 6951
Regular/Back M: 72.0/122 372 505 162 372 398 402 341 172 531 3255 397 175 412 513 160 344 412 326 510 3249 6504
Regular M: 70.7/121 345 475 139 354 375 379 334 152 504 3057 374 152 372 490 128 312 378 303 480 2989 6046
Gold M: 69.2/117 312 453 120 336 346 352 316 127 476 2838 348 122 345 446 101 284 341 284 464 2735 5573
Ladies W: 67.1/113 312 453 120 336 298 352 304 127 440 2742 348 122 345 424 101 284 341 284 430 2679 5421
Handicap 5 13 17 11 1 7 15 3 9 8 12 2 6 16 10 4 18 14
Par 4 5 3 4 4 4 4 3 5 36 4 3 4 5 3 4 4 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1995
Golf Season Year round
Architect Mitsuaki Kobayashi (1995)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Bunker Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB / VISA / UC / DC / AMEX / UFJ NICOS / LIFE / Cedyna (CF) / Rakuten KC
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Available Sports

Minigolf

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

